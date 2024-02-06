HP Spectre x360 series laptops launched in India

February 06, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

HP launched its latest Spectre x360 series of laptops in India on Tuesday(February 6).

The Spectre x360 series will be available in both 14-inch and 16-inch variants. These laptops boast AI-enhanced features that redefine performance, collaboration, and security.

Additionally, the new devices feature a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for streamlined AI workloads, comprising CPU, GPU, and NPU engines, alongside NVIDIA Studio with RTX 4050 GFX. This configuration enables advanced AI technology, facilitating swift video editing and enhanced productivity.

The Spectre x360 laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and come equipped with a 9 MP camera featuring hardware-enabled low-light adjustment for improved video calling.

The inclusion of a dedicated AI chip in the Spectre x360 laptops introduces innovative security features, including walk away lock, wake on approach, and privacy alerts.

The laptops come with up to a 2.8K OLED screen and are said to be the first set of devices to feature audio fine-tuned by Poly.

The 16-inch model is said to feature the world’s largest haptic touchpad.

The HP Spectre x360 14-inch and 16-inch laptops are available in Nightfall Black and Slate Blue colours, with prices starting at Rs. 1,64,999 and Rs. 1,79,999, respectively. These laptops are available via HP World stores, HP Online store, and leading retail outlets.

