HP releases Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptops in India

HP, on Monday, released the Pavilion Plus 14 and Pavilion x360 14 laptops starting at ₹ 76,999 to cater to the Gen Z and millennial user base in India

HP, on Monday, released the Pavilion Plus 14 and Pavilion x360 14 laptops starting at ₹ 76,999 to cater to the Gen Z and millennial user base in India

The Pavilion Plus 14 and the Pavilion x360 14 come equipped with the 12th Gen Intel Core H processors with H-45 Watt.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The HP Pavilion series laptops, the slimmest in the lineup at 16.5 mm weigh around 1.41 kg, and are being touted as part of the “world’s most sustainable PC portfolio”, having been manufactured from recycled aluminium.

With a view to woo the Gen Z and millennial user, the new laptops feature an always-on blue light filter, a manual camera shutter door for privacy, a 5 MP camera with HP Presence Technology, and performance and balanced modes.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India said “We built the thinnest laptop – HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch, to cater to the hybrid lifestyle based on deep consumer insights. This PC and the Pavilion x360 14-inch devices are intended to offer exceptional experiences, so users remain connected, engaged, and productive”.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop is available at ₹ 78,999 while the HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is available at a price point of ₹ 76,999