HP Pavilion x360 Review | A compact and pocket-friendly 2-in-1 companion

May 30, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

In the past, we’ve seen how HP’s x360 products have fared and added an innovative dimension to the overall laptop experience. In its latest launch, HP brings a top-tier touch-enabled machine, which can function both as a laptop and a tab, to the lower price segment.

In the box

The box carries the laptop, charger and an MPP2.0 Tilt Pen.

Design

The new HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 has a screen measuring 14 inches. It comes in a silver body colour, offering a standard office look. A hinge allows the laptop to rotate 360 degrees, allowing you to use it both as a laptop and a tab.

Coming to the ports: there is one USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, one headphone, one AC smart pin and one HDMI 2.1 port. Unlike the previously reviewed HP Spectre x360, the ventilation duct is placed on the left side rather than in between the two hinges.

Display

The new HP Pavilion x360 features a 14-inch diagonal display that enhances the visual experience with its FHD resolution and multitouch capabilities. The edge-to-edge glass design, along with the micro-edge bezel, creates a sleek and immersive viewing experience. With a brightness of 250 nits, the screen offers vibrant and crisp visuals even in well-lit environments. The display’s 157 pixels per inch ensure sharp content production, while the 45% NTSC colour gamut provides a decent range of colours for a captivating visual representation. With a screen resolution of 1920x1080, the HP Pavilion x360 delivers clear and sharp visuals for a variety of tasks, from work to entertainment.

Keypad & Touchpad

The HP Pavilion x360 boasts a thoughtfully positioned touchpad that we found appealing. Placed centrally, it prevents inadvertent cursor movements and accidental clicks, ensuring a smoother experience. The touchpad itself is generously sized and highly responsive, granting excellent control without excessive sliding.

The keyboard has been intelligently designed to enhance productivity. Conveniently located on the right-hand side of the keypad is a lightning-fast fingerprint sensor, providing an additional layer of security. Positioned just before the delete key in the upper right corner is the power button. The keys are constructed of plastic, offering a satisfyingly quiet typing experience. Moreover, the keypad features RGB lighting, allowing for effortless typing even in low-light environments.

Speakers

The new HP Pavilion x360 is equipped with dual speakers that deliver an immersive audio experience. What sets them apart is the audio support provided by B&O, a renowned audio brand known for its exceptional audio engineering. With B&O’s expertise, the Pavilion x360 ensures that every audio detail is finely tuned, delivering rich, clear, and balanced sound.

Webcam

The new HP Pavilion x360 features an advanced HP True Vision 5MP camera equipped with a camera shutter for added privacy. This innovative camera comes with temporal noise reduction, ensuring clear and sharp image capture. Additionally, the laptop is equipped with integrated dual-array digital microphones, delivering excellent audio quality during video calls and recordings. What sets the Pavilion x360 apart is its distinction as the first consumer laptop to incorporate a discrete manual shutter door (FF+), letting you physically cover the camera when you prefer to not be on camera.

Processor and Performance

The new HP Pavilion x360 comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home 64 Single Language, a modern and intuitive operating system. Windows 11 offers a user-friendly experience, with enhanced productivity features and a visually appealing interface. With its powerful Intel Core i5-1335U processor, clocking up to 4.6 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, the Pavilion x360 delivers impressive performance for multitasking, content creation, and everyday computing tasks. The processor’s 12MB L3 cache, 10 cores, and 12 threads further contribute to its efficiency and responsiveness. Paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, the laptop ensures smooth visuals and supports light gaming and multimedia applications.

Additionally, the Pavilion x360 is equipped with 16GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, enabling efficient multitasking and smooth operation. The 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage provides ample space for storing files, documents, and media while ensuring fast data transfer and quick boot times.

Battery

The new HP Pavilion x360 is equipped with a 3-cell, 43 Wh Li-ion battery, providing extended usage time and portability. The laptop also supports battery fast charge technology, allowing you to quickly recharge the battery and minimize downtime. During our review period, the laptop lasted almost 6 hours straight with normal usage.

Verdict

HP has managed to capture and compress every aspect to make the new Pavilion x360 the best choice in its price range. Starting at ₹57,999, the new model offers an efficient processor, a smart camera, a compact design, and the power to transform into a tab.