HP Pavilion Plus 16 Review | Marries performance with versatility

November 08, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

HP has added a new member to its Pavilion series. The Pavilion Plus 16, unlike usual laptops, has a tall and wide display, and comes with a unique set of features that makes it a capable notebook. This laptop is priced at ₹1,24,999.

Design

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 maintains a fixed form factor, lacking any bending, folding, or touchscreen capabilities. Its design is straightforward, with the ability to tilt the display back up to 110-120 degrees. The chassis is constructed with a silver aluminium finish, lending it a premium appearance and tactile feel. This spacious build allows for additional hardware without a significant increase in thickness. However, it’s worth noting that the HP Pavilion Plus 16 does come with some heft due to its sturdy build and large size. This may pose a concern for daily commuters who need to carry it along with the charger, as the combined weight can be somewhat burdensome.

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 offers a versatile array of input options to cater to your connectivity needs. It features a Thunderbolt 4 port with USB Type-C that supports 40Gbps signalling rate. Additionally, there’s another USB Type-C port with a 10Gbps signalling rate, providing further flexibility with Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, and HP Sleep and Charge capabilities. You’ll also find a USB Type-A port with a 10Gbps signalling rate, another USB Type-A port with a 5Gbps signalling rate, and a convenient headphone/microphone combo jack. To keep your laptop charged, there’s an AC smart pin, and for external displays, the inclusion of an HDMI 2.1 port ensures you can connect to a variety of monitors and peripherals. However, the laptop misses out on the SD card reader.

Display

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 comes equipped with a 16-inch WQXGA display featuring a resolution of 2560 x 1600. The 89.74% screen-to-body ratio maximises viewing area, providing an immersive and captivating display for all your tasks. This IPS panel offers a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 48 to 120 Hz, ensuring smooth visuals for a range of activities. The micro-edge design, coupled with an anti-glare coating and Low Blue Light technology, not only enhances your viewing experience but also takes care of your eye health. With 400 nits of brightness and full sRGB coverage, the colours on this display pop up vividly. Furthermore, it supports Variable Refresh Rate, making it an excellent choice for gamers. The TUV and Eyesafe certification for Low Blue Light and a flicker-free experience prioritise your well-being.

Keypad and Touchpad

The ample space within the HP Pavilion Plus 16’s sizable body allows for the inclusion of a full-sized keyboard, offering a comfortable typing experience. The keycaps are not only aesthetically pleasing with their smooth finish but also provide satisfying tactile feedback. Moreover, the keyboard maintains its rigidity with little to no flex, ensuring stability during use. Additionally, it features two levels of LED backlighting for improved visibility in various lighting conditions.

The large trackpad on the HP Pavilion Plus 16, while generous in size, may not be to everyone’s liking due to its slightly left-leaning placement, which can create an uneven resting area for the palms.

Speakers

The audio experience on the HP Pavilion Plus 16 is nothing short of exceptional, thanks to a collaboration with B&O, renowned for its high-quality sound. Dual speakers ensure a rich and immersive audio output. With the addition of DTS:X Ultra, you can expect a dynamic and three-dimensional soundstage, elevating your entertainment and gaming experiences. To top it off, the HP Audio Boost feature further enhances the audio quality, making every moment an auditory delight.

Webcam

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 comes equipped with a Wide Vision 5MP camera. This camera features temporal noise reduction technology, ensuring that your video feed remains crisp and clear even in challenging lighting conditions. Additionally, integrated dual-array digital microphones enhance your audio, enabling clear and effective communication and making it a reliable choice for both personal and professional use.

Processor and Performance

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 is running on Windows 11 Home operating system. Under the hood, it’s powered by an Intel Core i7-13700H processor, capable of reaching speeds up to 5.0 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology. This CPU, with its 14 cores and 20 threads, ensures that demanding tasks are handled with ease. When it comes to graphics, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 6 GB of GDDR6 dedicated memory opens up the world of gaming and high-end graphics applications. The dual-channel memory support, combined with 16 GB of lightning-fast LPDDR5x RAM at 5200 MHz (onboard), guarantees swift and efficient multitasking. Storage needs are more than covered with a spacious 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD, ensuring quick data access and ample space for your files and applications.

The CPU Benchmark test ran on the laptop recorded a figure of 1649 and 8055 in single and multi-core scores, respectively. Whereas the GPU figure came out to be 38630.

Battery

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 offers impressive battery life, making it an ideal companion for various usage scenarios. Under mixed usage, the battery lasts almost up to 10 hours. The laptop is powered by a 4-cell, 68Wh Li-ion polymer battery that supports fast charging, allowing you to reach approximately 50% charge in just 30 minutes. This ensures that your productivity remains uninterrupted even when you’re running low on power. Moreover, the variant which we got to review came with a 135W AC power adapter for efficient charging, depending on your needs.

Verdict

If you prefer large screen, and want a laptop that marries performance with versatility, the HP Pavilion Plus 16, with its dedicated NVIDIA GPU, is a smart choice. While it may not belong to HP’s gaming-centric Omen series, it packs enough power under the hood to handle demanding titles. Drawing inspiration from HP’s mid-range Envy laptops, the Pavilion Plus 16 doesn’t compromise on productivity either, offering a commendable webcam and high-quality speakers for a well-rounded computing experience.

