HP launches Victus special edition laptops designed for students 

Updated - September 03, 2024 10:48 am IST

Published - September 03, 2024 10:31 am IST

HP unveiled its new Victus special edition laptops for students powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPUs 

The Hindu Bureau

HP unveiled its new Victus special edition laptops for students. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HP, on 3 September 2024, unveiled its new Victus special edition laptops. Designed for students, the series comes powered with the 12th gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPUs, which HP says makes them ideal for a wide range of tasks.

The HP Victus laptops deliver high performance for a varied range of activities. The devices sport 15.6-inch screen, and up to 16 GB system RAM which will allow users to experience quick load times, great gaming performance and creator capabilities. Additionally, the laptops support FHD 144Hz display with a 7ms response time for true-to-life visuals.

To ensure portability, the laptops weigh 2.29kg, and come with a full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad.

The laptops also comes with OMEN Tempest Cooling solution as well as an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures. The laptop’s performance is supported with a 70WHR battery backup.

“We are excited to introduce the HP Victus Special Edition laptops, crafted to empower students in India with the performance and versatility they need for both academic and recreational pursuits,” Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India said.

The HP Victus special edition laptop is available in HP World Stores, HP Online stores and multi brand outlets at a starting price of ₹ 65,999.

