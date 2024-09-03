GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HP launches Victus special edition laptops designed for students 

HP unveiled its new Victus special edition laptops for students powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPUs 

Updated - September 03, 2024 10:48 am IST

Published - September 03, 2024 10:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
HP unveiled its new Victus special edition laptops for students.

HP unveiled its new Victus special edition laptops for students. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HP, on 3 September 2024, unveiled its new Victus special edition laptops. Designed for students, the series comes powered with the 12th gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPUs, which HP says makes them ideal for a wide range of tasks.

The HP Victus laptops deliver high performance for a varied range of activities. The devices sport 15.6-inch screen, and up to 16 GB system RAM which will allow users to experience quick load times, great gaming performance and creator capabilities. Additionally, the laptops support FHD 144Hz display with a 7ms response time for true-to-life visuals.

To ensure portability, the laptops weigh 2.29kg, and come with a full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad.

The laptops also comes with OMEN Tempest Cooling solution as well as an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures. The laptop’s performance is supported with a 70WHR battery backup.

“We are excited to introduce the HP Victus Special Edition laptops, crafted to empower students in India with the performance and versatility they need for both academic and recreational pursuits,” Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India said.

The HP Victus special edition laptop is available in HP World Stores, HP Online stores and multi brand outlets at a starting price of ₹ 65,999.

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / World / students

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.