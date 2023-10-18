October 18, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

HP launched its latest Pavilion Plus notebooks for the young consumers in India. The new Pavilion Plus 14 & 16 laptops come powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen 7 series processors. The laptops also get up to NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card.

The portfolio sports an IMAX enhanced display, for an immersive experience of IMAX quality visuals, audio and premium digital content.

Additionally, the HP Pavilion Plus laptops incorporate intelligent AI functionalities and HP Presence 2.0, for enhanced video conferencing. The also laptops provide options for adjusting lighting and correcting skin tones, enabling users to present themselves in the best light, irrespective of lighting conditions, the company shared in a release.

HP Pavilion Plus 16

The Pavilion Plus 16 comes with a 16-inch 2.5K WQXGA display in an Intel Evo Certified designiv, powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor option. It comes with a 90% screen-to-body-ratio and 16:10 aspect ratio.

The laptop also sports up to NVIDIA RTX 3050 Graphics and 120Hz variable refresh rate. The laptop’s performance is backed by 68 Whr battery life along with WiFi 6e along with a 5MP IR camera for connectivity.

HP Pavilion Plus 14

The smaller sized laptop comes with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840H processor. The device has an 88% screen-to-body-ratio and 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop comes with a 2.8K OLED display with a body weight 1.4 kg at 17.5 mm thin and claimed 13 hours of video playback.

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 laptop, available in Warm Gold and Natural Silver colours, starts at ₹1,24,999, while the Pavilion Plus 14, available in Moonlight Blue and Natural Silver, starts at ₹91,999.

