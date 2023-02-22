ADVERTISEMENT

HP launches Omen 17 laptop with NVIDIA GPU for gamers

February 22, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

HP launched the Omen 17 laptop featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX4080 graphics aimed at gamers

The Hindu Bureau

HP launches Omen 17 laptop with NVIDIA GPU for gamers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HP on Wednesday launched the Omen 17 laptop featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX4080 graphics aimed at gamers. The HP Omen 17 is powered by the 13th Gen Intel i9 core processor, a 17.3-inch screen, and a QHD display with up to 240Hz refresh rate.

The Omen 17 laptop uses tempest cooling technology for gaming. It also comes equipped with the Omen Gaming Hub, a place for software enhancements, hardware control, and live services.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs bring AI-powered DLSS 3 with full ray tracing. The laptop features Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity and a 720p HD camera for video calls.

ALSO READ
Dell launches Alienware Aurora R15 desktop in India

The new HP Omen 17 laptops are available at a starting price of ₹2,69,990.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Our gaming ecosystem is designed to meet the evolving needs of professional gamers, and the all-new OMEN 17 is the latest example of this commitment. Professional gamers look for reliable devices that offer powerful performance, for the best game play experience. With top-of-the-line graphics and uninterrupted performance, OMEN 17 will provide gamers with the ultimate gaming experience,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US