HP launches 45-inch curved monitor, smart accessories for hybrid work in India 

June 07, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

HP introduced its new range of accessories catering to the needs of the hybrid workforce in India. These include a 45-inch curved monitor, Poly Voyager 60 UC earbuds, a 960 4K webcam, an ergonomic mouse, and a Thunderbolt G4 dock.

HP E45c 45-inch curved monitor

The HP 45-inch curved monitor comes with an immersive 45’ diagonal, dual QHD, 1500R curved display refreshing at 165Hz. The dual display allows users to connect to 2 different computers simultaneously for seamless multitasking. The monitor is built with integrated dual side-firing speakers for audio and comes equipped with multiple connectivity capabilities.

Poly Voyager Free 60 earbuds

The Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds come with a three-mic array that triangulates on the speaker’s voice and minimizes surrounding noise for a clear experience. It combines hybrid and adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and advanced noise-blocking algorithms to ensure clear audio on both sides of the call.

The earbuds come in 3 sizes of conical-shaped ear tips and can be controlled with a touchscreen charge case that extends battery life, displays call information and switches between input devices.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The earbuds are capable of up to 24 hours of listening time and up to 16.5 hours of talk time.

HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam

The 60 4K AI-enhanced Streaming Webcam comes with up to 4k resolution. The webcam comes with the ability to change users’ backgrounds and keeps auto-framing during live streams. The webcam comes with an 18mm F2.0 large lens, and dual microphones.

HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock

HP launched the Thunderbolt G4 Dock that can support up to three displays using only a single cable to connect to the notebook. The dock also supports USB-C-enabled non-HP notebooks and works by powering up to 100W.

HP 925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse

The HP 925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse comes with a detachable wrist rest, for effortless movement and can stay connected with up to three devices, including desktops, laptops, and tablets. The mouse uses HP Unifying Dongle or Bluetooth 5.3 multi-OS support for smooth transition even between Windows, Apple, and Chrome devices.

The mouse comes with a battery life of up to 6 months and is equipped with five customisable buttons.