HP recently introduced a new entrant to its Envy lineup, the Envy X360 15 laptop. Starting at a price of ₹78,999, the Envy X360 15 strikes a balance between the Spectre and Pavilion series. With this new range, HP is also adding certified IMAX enhanced labels, high-quality audio, and exclusive premium digital content to the mix.

Design

The laptop’s name belies the 360-fold design of the device. The overall design bears a resemblance to the Spectre series, but the screen is wide rather than tall. The Envy X360, despite a 15.6-inch screen, manages to look remarkably compact and lightweight, making it highly portable. The laptop boasts a sleek and professional aesthetic, upping its appeal for professionals and users seeking a sophisticated look for their devices. The Nightfall Black we reviewed did have professional appeal, but at the same time, attracted smudges requiring constant cleaning.

The Envy X360 is equipped with a versatile array of ports to meet various connectivity needs. It features two Thunderbolt 4 ports with USB Type-C, offering a 40Gbps signalling rate, support for USB Power Delivery, and compatibility with DisplayPort 1.4. These ports also support HP Sleep and Charge functionality. There’s also a USB Type-A port with a 10Gbps signalling rate, which supports HP Sleep and Charge as well. Another USB Type-A port with a 10Gbps signalling rate, an HDMI 2.1 port for high-quality video output, and a headphone/microphone combo jack further enhance connectivity.

Notably, the Envy X360 comes with the HP USB-C Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen, adding extra versatility for creative tasks and note-taking.

Display

This laptop’s touch-enabled display is one of its standout features, offering a bright and vivid visual experience. While it sports a 15.6-inch FHD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, the larger size combined with OLED technology enhances the depth of black levels, contributing to an impressive viewing experience. With a peak brightness of 400 nits and HDR brightness reaching around 500 nits, along with full coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, this display is well-equipped to deliver vibrant and detailed visuals. Notably, this laptop boasts the distinction of being IMAX enhanced certified, ensuring its display is specially tuned for movies and shows. However, it’s worth noting that the 16:9 aspect ratio of the screen may not perfectly match the taller IMAX aspect ratio, a minor consideration in an otherwise compelling display.

Keypad & Touchpad

The laptop features a touchpad thoughtfully placed in a central position. This allows for comfortable arm placement, reducing possibilities of accidental cursor movements and unintended clicks, resulting in a smoother user experience. The touchpad is generously sized and highly responsive, providing excellent control.

The keyboard has been intelligently designed to enhance productivity. Constructed from plastic, the keys offer a satisfyingly quiet typing experience. The keyboard also features RGB lighting, ideal for low-light environments. Interestingly, the company has chosen not to dedicate a physical key for the fingerprint sensor.

Speakers

The HP Envy X360 offers an exceptional audio experience with its Bang & Olufsen audio technology, featuring dual speakers that deliver rich and immersive sound quality. The HP Audio Boost technology boosts quality, ensuring your audio is clear and powerful. Additionally, the inclusion of DTS: X Ultra audio technology takes your listening experience to the next level, providing a surround sound experience that’s sure to impress. Whether you’re watching movies, listening to music, or video conferencing, the laptop audio capabilities ensure a quality sound experience.

Webcam

The device comes equipped with a 5MP IR camera featuring temporal noise reduction for crystal-clear video quality. This advanced camera is complemented by integrated dual-array digital microphones, ensuring your audio is as exceptional as your video. With HP Presence 2.0 technology, you can connect seamlessly with colleagues and clients, making virtual meetings feel more like in-person interactions. The laptop offers a manual camera shutter for added privacy. The Walk Away Lock and Wake on Approach features enhance convenience and security. Moreover, you can fine-tune your camera settings through the Video Control. My HP app and the Auto Frame function allow you to move freely while staying in focus during video calls, making remote work and communication a breeze.

Processor and Performance

The Envy X360 boasts impressive hardware specifications, featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor that can reach speeds of up to 4.6GHz thanks to Intel Turbo Boost Technology. The processor is equipped with 10 cores and 12 threads, promising robust multitasking capabilities. Paired with 16GB of RAM, this laptop handles various tasks with ease, making it suitable for both productivity and entertainment.

In terms of storage, the laptop comes equipped with a speedy 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, ensuring fast data access and quick boot times. With a 64-bit operating system and an x64-based processor, it can efficiently handle modern software and applications.

One notable feature is the device’s versatile input options, including pen and touch support with up to 10 touch points. This feature enhances the laptop’s usability for creative tasks such as digital art or note-taking.

For graphics performance, the laptop features Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which can handle everyday graphics tasks, and offers ample power for gaming and graphics-intensive applications.

Benchmark scores for this laptop indicate solid performance, with a CPU single-core score of 2084 and a multi-core score of 7838 on Geekbench 6. The GPU also performs well, achieving a score of 12055 in the OpenCL benchmark.

These results suggest that the HP Envy X360 is a capable and well-rounded laptop suitable for a range of computing tasks, from gaming to content creation.

Battery

The laptop boasts an exceptional battery life; with mixed usage, this laptop can last for up to an impressive 8-10 hours. Powering this extended usage is a 4-cell, 55Wh Li-ion polymer battery, which provides ample capacity for extended productivity and entertainment sessions. Additionally, a 65 W USB Type-C power adapter ensures quick and efficient recharging.

Verdict

The HP Envy X360 stands at the crossroads of budget-friendly and high end laptops. Offering a 360-fold design in a lightweight and portable package, it ensures smooth multitasking. It caters to professionals and creatives with its compelling blend of processing ability, design, display quality, and performance.

In short, the HP Envy X360 15 offers premium computing at an accessible price point.

