July 13, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

HP launched its all-new lineup of HP Envy x360 15 laptops in India on Wednesday(July 12). The new device is said to be the world’s first laptop with IMAX Enhanced display certification. The laptop packs a 15.6-inch OLED touchscreen with Eyesafe certification and 88 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It comes with support for IMAX Enhanced and IMAX theatrical sound mix technology, built on top of DTS: X for an improved content consumption experience.

The HP Envy x360 15 is available with both 13th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. The device can be configured with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (non-upgradable).

As for graphics, the laptop comes up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or AMD Radeon graphics card options. The device also packs a dedicated AI image signal processor and supports other features such as Emoji menu on the keyboard, and HP QuickDrop technology.

There is a 5 MP web camera and an IR sensor for Windows Hello face recognition. The new laptop also packs support for Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E.

The HP Envy x360 is available at a starting price of ₹78,999 for the base model. Interested users can get their hands on the laptop via HP online store and HP world stores.

