HP continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the laptop market. Its latest offering, the HP EliteBook Ultra G1q, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Platform with Qualcomm Oryon CPU, marks a significant leap in laptop maker’s quest to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency. With its sleek design, powerful internals, and AI-enhanced capabilities, the EliteBook Ultra G1q promises to be a game-changer.

Design

The new HP EliteBook Ultra G1q looks good. During our review period, it consistently turned heads, garnering admiration from passersby for its sleek aesthetic appeal. The laptop embodies HP’s refreshed design language, featuring a slim aluminium chassis with elegantly rounded edges and subtle accent colours.

Measuring just 14.4mm at its thickest point and weighing around 1.349kg, the laptop offers easy portability without compromising on build quality. The atmospheric blue colour scheme is particularly striking in person, exuding a premium feel that sets it apart from the sea of silver and grey laptops in the market.

Despite its ultra slim profile, HP has managed to include a thoughtful selection of ports. On the left side, you’ll find two USB Type-C ports (10 Gbps), and on the right side, there is a USB-A 3.2 Gen2 port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1q comes with a 14-inch diagonal bright-view 2.2K (2240 x 1400) WLED touch display that offers an immersive visual experience. The 16:10 aspect ratio provides extra vertical space, reducing the need for scrolling and enhancing productivity. With 300 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB color coverage, the display delivers vibrant colours and sharp details, making it suitable for both productivity tasks and content consumption. The touch functionality supports 10 touch points, offering smooth and responsive interaction for those who prefer a hands-on approach. The inclusion of Low Blue Light technology helps reduce eye strain during extended use, a thoughtful feature for professionals who spend long hours in front of their screens.

Keypad and Touchpad

The keyboard on the EliteBook Ultra G1q offers an excellent typing experience, which is crucial for a device aimed at productivity-focused users. The full-size, backlit keyboard features well-spaced keys with good travel and tactile feedback, allowing for comfortable and accurate typing even during extended work sessions. The atmospheric blue colour of the keyboard not only complements the overall design but also adds a touch of sophistication to the user interface.

The touchpad, branded as the HP Imagepad, is generously sized and well-positioned. It utilizes Microsoft Precision drivers, ensuring smooth and accurate cursor control. The Mylar surface provides a pleasant texture that allows for effortless navigation. Multi-touch gestures are responsive and intuitive, enhancing the overall user experience and productivity.

The inclusion of a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key is a forward-thinking feature that aligns with the laptop’s AI-centric design. This key provides quick access to Windows’ AI assistant, enabling users to leverage AI capabilities for various tasks seamlessly.

Windows, Processor, and Performance

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1q runs on Windows 11 Pro, offering a familiar and feature-rich operating system optimized for productivity and security.

The use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor marked our second encounter (the first was Vivobook S 15). The processor comes with a Qualcomm Oryon CPU, clocked at 3.42 GHz. This cutting-edge ARM-based processor represents a significant leap in performance and efficiency for Windows on ARM devices. During our testing, the EliteBook Ultra G1q handled a wide range of tasks with remarkable ease. From basic productivity applications to more demanding workloads, the laptop maintained smooth performance without breaking a sweat. What’s particularly impressive is how it accomplishes this while remaining whisper-quiet, complementing its pristine aesthetic.

The processor’s 12-core configuration, coupled with the Hexagon NPU (Neural Processing Unit) capable of 45 TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second), provides ample power for AI-accelerated tasks. This makes the EliteBook Ultra G1q a true next-gen AI PC, capable of handling local AI processing for enhanced productivity and creative workflows.

The Qualcomm Adreno GPU delivers solid graphics performance, suitable for light to moderate graphical tasks. While it may not be a gaming powerhouse, it’s more than capable of handling the graphical demands of most professional applications.

With 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM soldered onto the motherboard, multitasking is smooth and responsive. The 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD ensures quick boot times and fast application launches, contributing to the overall snappy feel of the system.

Webcam

The EliteBook Ultra G1q features a 5MP camera with an 88° wide field of view, ensuring you’re clearly visible during video calls. The inclusion of an IR camera adds an extra layer of security, enabling Windows Hello facial recognition for quick and secure logins.

The Poly Camera Pro software promises to elevate the video conferencing experience further. It offers features like Auto Frame, Spotlight, and Background Blur, which run on the NPU, saving power while enhancing video quality. The support for Windows Studio Effects further augments the webcam’s capabilities, providing professional-grade video output for virtual meetings and presentations.

Battery

One of the standout features of the HP EliteBook Ultra G1q is its impressive battery life. During our review period, we consistently achieved 12-13 hours of usage on a single charge. This longevity can be attributed to the power efficiency of the Snapdragon X Elite Platform and the optimized integration with Windows 11.

The laptop comes with a 3-cell, 59 Wh polymer battery, which strikes a good balance between capacity and the device’s slim profile. HP’s Fast Charge technology is also supported, allowing the battery to charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes when using the included 65W USB Type-C slim adapter. This quick charging capability is a boon for professionals who need to top up their devices during short breaks between meetings or while on the go.

Verdict

Priced at ₹1,69,934, the latest HP EliteBook Ultra G1q, represents a significant step forward in the world of professional laptops, particularly in the Windows on ARM ecosystem. For professionals and businesses looking for a balanced laptop that offers exceptional battery life, a sleek design, and strong performance for most modern workloads, the EliteBook Ultra G1q is a compelling option. Its AI capabilities, powered by the Snapdragon X Elite Platform and dedicated NPU, position it well for future-facing workflows that leverage artificial intelligence for enhanced productivity.

In India, at workplaces, many times the comparison boils down to MacBook. In that case, it is safe to say that the EliteBook Ultra G1q holds its own, especially for users who prefer or require the Windows ecosystem. It offers comparable build quality, excellent battery life, and a growing ecosystem of ARM-optimised applications.

