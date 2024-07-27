HP EliteBook Ultra G1q and Asus Vivobook S 15 with Snapdragon X Elite processor compared

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is not something limited only to smartphones, but it has started trickling down to personal computers as well. In the recent days, we have seen the launch of Asus’s Vivobook S 15 and HP’s EliteBook Ultra G1q with gen AI features coming to the Indian market.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor and a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit), which actually is the foundation of such personal devices, these new age gen AI capable personal computers aim to simplify computing by enhancing the on-device processing and help you prepare for the future workloads. The division of tasks due to the presence of NPU on-board on these PC’s have made them efficient as well.

A dedicated Microsoft’s Copilot key has also added a bit of flavour to help users jump into an era of gen AI with just a click of a button.

We reviewed both Asus’s Vivobook S 15 and HP’s EliteBook Ultra G1q. Summarising the major areas as how the two gen AI capable laptops fare against each other.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Design

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1q measures just 14.4 mm and weighs around 1.349 kg. HP has added two USB Type-C ports (10 Gbps) on left, and on the right, there is a USB-A 3.2 Gen2 port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Asus Vivobook S 15 is 14.7 mm thick and weighs 1.42 kg. Port includes an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB4 ports (supporting external displays and high-speed data transfer), a MicroSD card reader, and an audio jack on left. The right houses two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports.

Display

The Vivobook S 15 comes with a 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1620) OLED display, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and 16:9 aspect ratio. The OLED display has 600 nits brightness and offers 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and Pantone validation.

The EliteBook Ultra has a 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) WLED touch display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB color coverage.

Processor

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1q runs on Windows 11 Pro. It uses Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor with a Qualcomm Oryon CPU, clocked at 3.42 GHz. Coupled with the Hexagon NPU which is capable of 45 TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second). There is Qualcomm Adreno GPU as well. It offers 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Vivobook S 15 runs Windows 11 Home. It also comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor and an integrated Adreno GPU. The Qualcomm AI Engine boasts similar 45 TOPS of AI performance. This, combined with 16GB of 8448 MHz LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Battery

Asus claims over 18 hours of battery life from the 70 Wh battery, which, obviously, we did not test in one go. However, the laptop lasted comfortably for 10 hours when we used it during office hours with some power left. The laptop supports up to 90 W USB-C fast charging.

HP EliteBook Ultra G1q consistently achieved 12-13 hours of usage on a single charge. It comes with a 3-cell, 59 Wh polymer battery including a 65 W USB Type-C slim adapter.

Price

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1q sells at ₹1,69,934, while the Asus Vivobook S 15 costs ₹1,24,990.