HP Dragonfly G4 Review | A premium business laptop that stands out

August 03, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

HP’s Dragonfly series is known for its portability and performance features. In that line, the company has unveiled touch-enabled Dragonfly G4, starting at ₹2,20,000, a price that is sure to raise eyebrows as buyers can opt for an Apple MacBook Pro instead. But we see HP’s Dragonfly has some unique strengths.

Design

The HP Dragonfly G4 impresses with its sleek and lightweight design. Weighing just over a kg and measuring 297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4mm inches, this laptop is easy to carry around. With its slim profile and two colour options-- natural silver or slate blue-- the Dragonfly G4 exudes a professional and modern aesthetic. One of its standout features is its versatility in placement and viewing angles. With the ergonomic 180-degree hinge, users can fold the screen flat or slant it at an angle, providing flexibility for various work scenarios.

Following a minimalistic and clean design, the laptop is equipped with a versatile selection of ports to accommodate various connectivity needs. It features two Thunderbolt 4 ports with USB4 Type-C support, offering high-speed data transfer. There is a SuperSpeed USB Type-A port with a 5Gbps signalling rate and an HDMI 2.1 port. For those who require cellular connectivity, there is a Nano SIM card slot. And there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of audio accessories.

Display

The laptop features a 13.5-inch diagonal touch-enabled display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, offering an immersive viewing experience. It comes with a WUXGA+ display with 400 nits brightness. Additionally, there is a WUXGA+ Sure View Reflect option, which provides a high brightness of 1000 nits and an anti-glare surface for improved visibility, particularly in bright environments.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

For those seeking exceptional picture quality, the Dragonfly offers a 3K2K OLED or LCD display with 400 nits brightness, which delivers vibrant and sharp visuals. Users can select the best one for their purpose, ensuring an optimal viewing experience for work, entertainment, or multimedia activities.

Keypad & Touchpad

The HP Dragonfly G4 boasts a full-size backlit spill-resistant keyboard featuring DuraKey technology, an integrated power button, and a programmable key. The responsiveness of the keys is spot-on, providing a satisfying typing experience with very little sound. The keys felt pleasantly clicky, allowing for precise and efficient typing. The bright backlighting ensuring comfortable typing even in dimly lit environments, thus increasing accessibility.

The trackpad is precise and placed conveniently. It also supports multi-touch gestures offering an enhanced user experience. The touchpad is smooth and offers a quick response and clickable experience.

Camera

The device comes with advanced camera features that enhance video conferencing and content creation experiences. It offers multi-camera support, where users can easily focus on a product or whiteboard while keeping the other camera trained on their faces. The 5MP camera with 88-degree FOV captures a wider field of view, while Natural Tone adjusts lighting conditions for a professional appearance. The adjustable background blur and “Be Right Back” function add customization and convenience. Further, the Auto Camera Select allows you to toggle between cameras based on the user’s orientation, and the Keystone Correction optimizes clarity by adjusting the camera frame for documents or whiteboards.

Sound

The Dragonfly is equipped with rich, natural audio capabilities that elevate the overall sound experience. With quad speakers and discrete amplifiers, the high-end audio system by Bang & Olufsen delivers exceptional sound quality. Whether you’re participating in a conference call or enjoying a movie, the Dragonfly ensures a smooth, immersive audio output. Additionally, the Dragonfly features uniform voice pickup with two top-edge microphones, allowing clear voice transmission during calls or recordings, sans distortions or background noise.

Performance

The Dragonfly is powered by Intel’s 13th Gen processors, providing robust capabilities to handle demanding tasks. It comes with Windows 11 Pro as the operating system, which offers a seamless and secure computing experience tailored for professional use. Whether you’re working on complex projects, multitasking, or running resource-intensive applications, the high-performance processor ensures an efficient performance. Additionally, the Dragonfly is equipped with Intel-integrated graphics, which supplies reliable and efficient graphics processing for a wide range of applications and tasks.

The device has impressive memory and storage capabilities. It supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 system memory, ensuring smooth multitasking, efficient handling of data-intensive tasks, and a responsive and lag-free performance. The Dragonfly also provides generous storage options, with up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe/NVMe Gen 4x4 standard and encrypted SSD, which allows fast data access and transfer speeds.

Battery

The laptop comes with a long-lasting battery which lasts for 8 to 9 hours on a single charge. It also supports HP Fast Charge, allowing for 50% battery capacity in just 30 minutes. The HP Power Manager with Smart Sense also helps optimize power usage and battery performance. Additionally, the Dragonfly includes Intelligent Hibernate and OLED Power Saving Mode to manage power consumption in idle or in specific display modes.

Verdict

The HP Dragonfly G4 is a strong contender in the business laptop segment, offering a sleek design, portability, and a powerful performance. It is a solid choice for professionals seeking a premium business laptop with portability, excellent performance, and productivity-enhancing features.

With Intel 13th Gen processors, ample memory, and generous storage options, the Dragonfly delivers good performance and smooth multitasking. Touch-enabled display, good camera quality, long-lasting battery life, with fast charging and power management features, all merge to create a device that is both convenient and reliable.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.