HP Chromebook x360 launched in India

With the aim of supporting the smartphone lifestyle of the millennials and Gen Z users, HP Inc. on Tuesday launched the ultra-thin Chromebook x360 in 12-inch and 14-inch variants.

The HP Chromebook x360 12-inch convertible and HP Chromebook x360 14-inch will be available in ceramic white at a starting price of ₹29,990 and ₹34,990 respectively, HP said.

With new-age features from the Google ecosystem — Google Assistant, Google One and Google Play store, these new devices aim at providing enhanced productivity and entertainment experience to the users, at work and play.

Both the variants support up to 11 hours of battery life, HP cliamed.

The devices have a premium and quieter fan-less design, slimmer bezels, versatile form factor (laptop, tablet, stand and tent modes) and support the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pen. Users can get a USI stylus (optional) for ₹3,999, HP said.

“With our Chromebook portfolio, we are reinventing the PC for the modern users of the Google ecosystem and enabling a seamless transition between their computing needs for work and play, across devices,” Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP Inc. India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, said in a statement.

Powered by an Intel Gemini Lake Dual core processors, both the HP Chromebook x360 12-inch and 14-inch convertibles come equipped with a HD+ touchscreen (3:2 aspect ratio).

They also come with HP Stereo speakers and expert audio tuning from Bang & Olufsen for a more immersive audio experience.

The device offers 100GB of storage as part of Google One subscription (free for one year) and supports expandable memory of 256GB.

The devices will be available at 250 HP World Stores in 25 cities, HP Online Store, and leading e-commerce players Amazon and Flipkart, as well as in large format retailers — Reliance, Croma and Vijay Sales, the company said.