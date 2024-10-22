GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HP brings AI-driven OmniBook Ultra Flip convertible laptop for creators with Intel Lunar Lake

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip comes with HP Wolf Security to protect it against cyber threats

Updated - October 22, 2024 12:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
HP brings AI-driven OmniBook Ultra Flip convertible laptop for creators with Intel Lunar Lake

HP brings AI-driven OmniBook Ultra Flip convertible laptop for creators with Intel Lunar Lake | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HP on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) launched OmniBook Ultra Flip convertible laptop for creators in India, featuring Intel’s Lunar Lake processor and a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), capable of 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

The new HP OmniBook Ultra Flip laptop claims to perform generative AI tasks on-device. Like the other AI PCs, it also has a dedicated Copilot+ button.

Additionally, the OmniBook Ultra Flip comes with HP Wolf Security to protect it against cyber threats.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 2-in-1 laptop has a 14 inch 2.8K OLED display with a haptic touchpad. It comes with new gesture controls to scroll up or down the screen and increase or decrease the volume.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

HP claims up to 21 hours of battery life with the OmniBook Ultra Flip. It also features a 9 MP camera for video calls.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip is available at HP online store, Amazon, Flipkart along with offline stores starting at ₹1,81,999 (Ultra 7) in Eclipse Grey and Atmospheric Blue colours. The Ultra 9 variant will retail ₹1,91,999 in Atmospheric Blue colour.

“The OmniBook Ultra Flip is our answer to that demand, blending cutting-edge AI capabilities with uncompromising performance and security. This is more than just a device—it’s a tool that empowers users to focus on what they do best,” said Vineet Gehani – Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India.

Published - October 22, 2024 12:00 pm IST

