How Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max compares with Google’s Pixel 8 Pro

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max rides on three rear lenses (48MP+12MP+12MP) while Google Pixel 8 Pro uses a 50MP lens along with two 48MP lenses

November 14, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

Haider Ali Khan
How Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max compares with Google’s Pixel 8 Pro

Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

As this year’s most anticipated smartphones are here, it is the time to see how the two most sought-after handsets compare against each other: Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max and Google’s Pixel 8 Pro.

Design

Both iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro stuck to their traditional form factor with few incremental changes like Titanium in iPhone 15 Pro models and recycled aluminium in Pixel 8 Pro. The Titanium switch brought along with it heating and unavailability issues. Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, with recycled aluminium was the heavier side compared to Apple.

Display

Different design altogether! While iPhone rolls on with dynamic island (DI), Pixel is okay with punch hole display. At times, iPhone’s DI err while watching whereas punch hole doesn’t really bother. Visually, iPhone 15 Pro Max is more vibrant and punchier whereas Pixel 8 Pro’s display is warm. Technically, Pixel 8 Pro screen is brighter (2400 nits) whereas iPhone 15 Pro Max can reach 2,000 nits. Even the pixels per inch (ppi) density is higher in Pixel compared to Apple.

Camera

iPhone 15 Pro Max rides on three rear lenses (48MP+12MP+12MP) while Pixel 8 Pro uses a 50MP lens along with two 48MP lenses. This year, Apple increased by default clicks at 24MP whereas 8 Pro continues with 12MP. The clarity, colour reproduction and shadow come out brilliantly on both the phones. Pixel scores on portrait whereas 15 Pro Max gives you a cinematic feel in videos. While selfies on Pixel 8 Pro are satisfactory, the 15 Pro isn’t bad either.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Overall, Pixel 8 Pro gives you more AI power and post-processing capabilities, whereas iPhone 15 Pro Max lets you choose your own.

Battery

The longevity of both Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are somewhat similar. The 15 Pro Max gives a maximum output of 36 hours while roaming, and Pixel 8 Pro managed to last over 30 hours while it doubled as a Wi-Fi hotspot.

The inclusion of Type-C made iPhone 15 series homogenous but charging speed on both the phones irk when you need them quickly.

Price

While Pixel 8 Pro costs ₹1,06,999 (128GB), iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at ₹1,59,900 (256GB).

