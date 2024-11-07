ADVERTISEMENT

Honor X9c launched with 108 MP main camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Published - November 07, 2024 03:00 pm IST

Honor X9c, yet to be launched in India, runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 platform and has a drop resistance of two metres

The Hindu Bureau

The HONOR X9c comes with IP65M water resistance | Photo Credit: HONOR website

The Honor X9c smartphone has been launched in China and several Asian countries. However, the new smartphone has not yet appeared to have arrived in India officially.

The smartphone packs a 6,600mAh battery and it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 platform. It has a drop resistance of two metres, per the company, and IP65M water resistance..

Honor X9c comes with typical brightness of 4,000 nits, a 120Hz adjustable refresh rate, and 1.5K resolution. It has a 108 MP AI camera.

Honor Magic 7 Series with AI features running on Snapdragon 8 Elite launched

Honor X9c also comes with generative AI features, such as an AI eraser for editing images.

As the product has not yet officially launched in India, the price for India-based buyers is not confirmed.

The available colours are Titanium Purple, Titanium Black, and Jade Cyan.

