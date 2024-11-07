Honor X9c launched with 108 MP main camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

The Honor X9c smartphone has been launched in China and several Asian countries. However, the new smartphone has not yet appeared to have arrived in India officially.

The smartphone packs a 6,600mAh battery and it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 platform. It has a drop resistance of two metres, per the company, and IP65M water resistance..

Honor X9c comes with typical brightness of 4,000 nits, a 120Hz adjustable refresh rate, and 1.5K resolution. It has a 108 MP AI camera.

Honor X9c also comes with generative AI features, such as an AI eraser for editing images.

As the product has not yet officially launched in India, the price for India-based buyers is not confirmed.

The available colours are Titanium Purple, Titanium Black, and Jade Cyan.

