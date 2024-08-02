ADVERTISEMENT

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G with 180 MP telephoto lens launched in India: See details

Updated - August 02, 2024 01:26 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 01:24 pm IST

The Magic 6 Pro operates on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14

The Hindu Bureau

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G with 180 MP telephoto lens launched in India: See details | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Honor on Friday launched Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G in the Indian smartphone market. The smartphone maker claims that Honor Magic 6 Po 5G has got five DXOMARK Gold labels for its rear and selfie cameras, audio, display, battery life and AI capabilities.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G has a 6.8-inch LTPO display with a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and 4320 Hz PWM dimming. It is IP68 rated as well.

Magic 6 Pro 5G features a second gen silicon-carbon battery of 5,600 mAh that supports 80 W wired and 66 W wireless charging.

The Magic 6 Pro operates on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. The smartphone runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and comes in single variant of 12 GB and 512 GB.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G comes with AI Falcon camera system that includes a 50 MP main camera, a 180 MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50 MP ultra-wide and macro camera. For selfies, it has a 50 MP front camera.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G comes has been priced at ₹89,999. It will sell starting August 15 across Amazon, brand website and mainline stores.

