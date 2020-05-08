Honor 9X Pro coming to India on May 12

Chinese smartphone maker Honor is all set to launch Honor 9X Pro in India on May 12 that will be available on Flipkart.

The smartphone is expected to cost between ₹15,000 - ₹20,000, which will be the company’s first smartphone to come pre-installed with latest AppGallery, sources told IANS on Thursday.

The device is already available in global market.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.59-inch display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution at a pixel density of 391 pixels per inch (ppi).

The phone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 810 processor and comes with 8 GB RAM. The device runs Android Pie OS and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

The phone packs 128GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded via a microSD card slot up to 512 GB.

The device houses a 48 MP primary camera, a second 2 MP camera and a third 8 MP camera.

It also has a 16 MP motorised pop-up front camera for selfies.