Honor 90 makes debut in India with 200MP lens

Honor 90 features a 6.7 AMOLED display with 2664x1200 resolution, 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and a peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits

September 14, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Honor 90 makes debut in India with 200MP lens

Honor 90 makes debut in India with 200MP lens | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Making its re-entry into the Indian smartphone ecosystem, HonorTech on Thursday launched Honor 90 in India. The smartphone fits into the premium category with features like 200MP main camera.

Honor 90 features a 6.7 AMOLED display with 2664x1200 resolution, 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and a peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits. The display has a 3840Hz PWM dimming for flicker resistance.

Honor 90 uses Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Virtual RAM option till additional 7GB is also available. It operates on MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13.

Honor has used a 5,000mAh battery within Honor 90 but adapter is not included in the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Honor 90 comes with a 200MP main camera supported by a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 50MP selfie camera.

Honor 90 has been priced at ₹37,999 for the starting version of 8GB/256GB. It will retail across mainline stores and Amazon from September 18.

