Honor 200 Lite launched with 50 MP selfie camera. Price, features

Extending its Honor 200 series line up, Honor on Thursday (September 19, 2024) launched Honor 200 Lite in India.

The Honor 200 Lite has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Honor has used a 4,500 mAh battery in 200 Lite accompanied by a 35 W charger.

Honor 200 Lite sports a 108 MP main camera and a 2 MP macro lens. It holds a 50 MP selfie lens.

The Honor 200 Lite runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It operates on MagicOS 8.0.

The Honor 200 Lite has been priced ₹15,999 in Starry Blue, Cyan Lake, and Midnight Black.

