Honor 200 Lite launched with 50 MP selfie camera. Price, features

Honor has used a 4,500 mAh battery in 200 Lite accompanied by a 35 W charger

Published - September 19, 2024 01:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Honor 200 Lite launched with 50 MP selfie camera. Price, features | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Extending its Honor 200 series line up, Honor on Thursday (September 19, 2024) launched Honor 200 Lite in India.

The Honor 200 Lite has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Honor has used a 4,500 mAh battery in 200 Lite accompanied by a 35 W charger.

Honor 200 Lite sports a 108 MP main camera and a 2 MP macro lens. It holds a 50 MP selfie lens.

The Honor 200 Lite runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It operates on MagicOS 8.0.

The Honor 200 Lite has been priced ₹15,999 in Starry Blue, Cyan Lake, and Midnight Black.

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

