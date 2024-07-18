Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro launched in India: Specs, price and availability

HTech (Honor) on Thursday launched Honor 200 and Honor 200 smartphones in India. Both devices run on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, the world’s first intent-based UI that claims to deliver an enhanced AI experience, powered by Honor’s proprietary MagicLM on-device AI large language model.

The Honor 200 Pro features a 6.78-inch quad-curved display, while Honor 200 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED quad-curved display. Both deliver a peak brightness of 4,000nits and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Honor 200 runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage whereas the Honor 200 Pro comes with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Both the phones: Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro, sport a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. They have got a 50MP front lens for selfies.

Honor 200 and 200 Pro ship with a 5,200mAh cell and a 100W charger.

The Honor 200 Pro will be available in Ocean Cyan and Black while the Honor 200 will come in Moonlight White and Black colours. Both the phones will sell on Amazon, company’s portal and offline stores.

Honor 200 Pro 5G will be available at ₹57,999, starting midnight July 20.

Honor 200 5G will retail at ₹39,999 (12GB+512GB) while the 8GB+256 GB will cost ₹34,999. Sale starts with Honor 200 Pro.