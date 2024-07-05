GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro India launch date confirmed. All details

Both devices will run on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14

Published - July 05, 2024 05:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HTech has confirmed the India launch date of their upcoming smartphones; Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro.

Both devices will run on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, the world’s first intent-based UI that claims to deliver an enhanced AI experience, powered by Honor’s proprietary MagicLM on-device AI large language model.

In terms of features, both the Honor 200 series phones are confirmed to use a 6.78-inch quad-curved display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Honor 200 is likely to use Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 whereas the Honor 200 Pro might get a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Both the phones are expected to use triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. There could be a 50MP front lens for selfies.

Honor 200 and 200 Pro might use a 5,200mAh cell but a 67W and 100W chargers, respectively.

The Honor 200 Pro will be available in Ocean Cyan and Black while the Honor 200 will come in Moonlight White and Black colours. Both the phones will sell on Amazon, company’s portal and offline stores.

Both, Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro will be launched on July 18 in India.

