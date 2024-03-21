Honeywell Air Touch V3 Review | Basic but effective air purifier for first time buyers

Retailing at ₹8,889, the Honeywell Air Touch V3 is a basic but beginner-friendly air purifier that flushes out impurities in smaller rooms to freshen the atmosphere again

A good air purifier should feel like a magician's tool; leave it in a dusty, stale-smelling room to do its work and wait for an airy and odourless space in return. On the other end of the spectrum, a bad air purifier is an eyesore that guzzles up electricity and makes too much noise without improving your surroundings. So what should a first time buyer look out for? We had the opportunity to review Honeywell's Air Touch V3, an air purifier geared towards smaller homes and rooms. Here's what we discovered. Design The Honeywell Air Touch V3 isn't what you would call sleek or stylish, but its neutral build makes it easy to overlook in almost any room. The boxy device is a glossy white that roughly reaches your knees. Lightweight and easy to move around, it has a recessed handle at the back for convenient lifting. All the touch controls are at the top, while a circular indicator light and the brand name are placed on the front of the device.

Lifting the plastic front panel allows you to access the filters. Remember to remove the protective sheeting from them before starting your device. Plug in the air purifier, tap the on/off switch, and the Honeywell Air Touch V3 will take care of the rest; there are no fiddly set-up controls or online accounts to create first.

The device does not come with an accompanying app (as there is no Wi-Fi support) or a remote controller.

Honeywell’s Air Touch V3 has a two-pin plug on a too-short cable. We would have preferred a longer cord in order to place the purifier in different corners of the room.

Technical Specifications

Dimensions:‎ 18.6cm [depth] x 33.8cm [width] x 48cm [height]

4.8 kilograms Filters: 4 stages consisting of pre filter, high grade H13 HEPA filter, silver ION anti-H1N1 layer, and activated carbon filter

4 stages consisting of pre filter, high grade H13 HEPA filter, silver ION anti-H1N1 layer, and activated carbon filter Coverage: up to 465 square feet

up to 465 square feet Filter life: up to 3,000 hours or 1 year

User experience

The Honeywell Air Touch V3 air purifier does its job well and quickly becomes a reliable household member.

As soon as it is plugged in and turned on, the device quickly starts up and then shuts down. Users will have to manually turn it on again with the on/off touch button. This process could have been more seamless, we felt.

The Honeywell Air Touch V3 will take a few seconds to assess the room’s air quality. Then, its indicator light will turn green, yellow, or red in response to diverse pollutants in the air, like dust, mould, less than ideal odours, mustiness, harmful chemicals, and smoke residue.

The Air Touch V3 rapidly cleaned the bedrooms and the living room where it was placed, taking around half an hour at most to make the air odourless again. The product’s Amazon page noted that five air purification cycles take place in an hour, which almost lines up with our calculations.

The V3’s sensor works reasonably well, as it was able to pick up household cleaners as pollutants and downgraded the air quality when placed in a newly mopped room.

However, when placed near a damp and smelly cupboard, the machine’s sensor did not pick up on the poor air quality, though it did help de-odourise the space. The Air Touch V3 also failed to downgrade the air quality when exposed to the smell of burning or cooking, so we had to manually set it to the maximum fan speed.

Honeywell’s air purifier offers three different fan speeds and three modes. When set to the ‘Auto’ mode, the air purifier automatically adjusts its fan speed from 1 to 3 based on how clean or dirty the room is. Alternatively, users can set their desired speed, with 1 or ‘Sleep’ mode being the quietest while ‘3’ or ‘Turbo’ is the loudest and most powerful.

The noise levels are well within their limits, even in small rooms or workspaces. Fan speed 1 is a little more than a whisper, while 2 is an audible but soothing whoosh.