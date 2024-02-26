ADVERTISEMENT

HMD to launch Barbie-branded flip phone this summer

February 26, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

The Finnish brand that has been selling Nokia phones since 2016 will now launch HMD-branded phones as well in 2024

The Hindu Bureau

HMD to launch Barbie-branded flip phone this summer | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HMD (Human Mobile Devices) on Sunday announced its plans for 2024 summer at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 that includes the launch of Barbie-branded flip phone built in association with the toy maker, Mattel.

“Promising style, nostalgia and a much-needed digital detox, this retro feature phone will flip the script on smartphone culture and will be this summer’s hottest accessory,” said HMD.

“We take pride working with remarkable partners and are excited about extending our collaborative efforts with dynamic new partners like Mattel. Barbie and HMD are on a mission to shake things up with a new flip phone coming this summer,” said Lars Silberbauer, HMD CMO.

The Finnish brand that has been selling Nokia phones since 2016 will now launch HMD-branded phones as well in 2024. “HMD aims to make phones affordable, beautiful, desirable, and repairable.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

HMD said to improve the repairability of phones in 2024. “This summer, HMD repairability goes to the next level, substantially reducing the number of steps it takes to fix the screen,” it said.

E-waste is one of today’s most important issues for tech makers and tech users, added HMD.

HMD further said that this summer, it will be launching a smartphone that is a platform for innovation, making technology more accessible to more communities around the world.

It released the first version toolkit for developers and businesses, which contains design files and information on software integration. “We are embracing open innovation, making sure people and businesses can augment their phone to fit their needs.”

On Nokia, the company promised to bring back an iconic phone this summer. “You’ll also see a stellar line up of exciting new brands coming to you this year,” added HMD.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US