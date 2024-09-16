HMD Skyline with 50 MP selfie camera, 50 MP telephoto lens launched in India. Details

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) on Monday (September 16, 2024) launched HMD Skyline smartphone in India with a replaceable back cover. It also features a Custom Button for quick access to apps, navigation, and AI-powered assistant.

HMD Skyline is the third smartphone by the Finnish tech startup in India with HMD Crest and Crest Max being launched earlier.

The HMD Skyline has a 6.55 inch pOLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness.

HMD has used a 4,600 mAh battery in the Skyline and as part of complimentary offer, it will ship along with a 33 W charger inside the box.

HMD Skyline runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It comes with 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security upgrades.

The HMD Skyline gets a 108 MP main camera with OIS, a 50 MP telephoto lens and a 13 MP ultrawide camera. It has a 50 MP front camera.

HMD Skyline will sell at ₹35,999, starting September 17 on Amazon, HMD and at retail stores in Twisted Black and Neon Pink colour.

