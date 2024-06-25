HMD relaunches Nokia 3210 in India along with Nokia 235 4G and Nokia 220 4G

HMD on Tuesday relaunched the iconic Nokia 3210 feature phone into the Indian market which coincides with the 25th anniversary of its original release in 1999. Along with Nokia 3210, the Finnish tech startup also launched Nokia 235 4G and Nokia 220 4G feature phones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nokia 3210 comes with a 1450mAh battery that claims up to nine and a half hours of talk time. The phone includes the classic Snake game, a 2MP camera, and a flash torch.

Additionally, the Nokia 3210 features a preloaded UPI application approved by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), used to scan-and-pay functionality and replicating the familiar smartphone payment experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nokia 3210 also hosts YouTube and YouTube Music along with eight others pre-loaded apps like Weather, News, Sokoban, Cricket Score, 2048 Game, and Tetris.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Along with the Nokia 3210, HMD also launched Nokia 235 4G and Nokia 220 4G.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nokia 235 4G features a 2.8 inch IPS display, a 2MP rear camera.

The Nokia 220 4G also has a 2.8-inch IPS display and has an UPI app preloaded along with Type-C charging port.

The Nokia 3210 is priced at ₹3,999 while Nokia 235 4G and Nokia 220 4G will sell at ₹3,749 and ₹3,249 respectively. All three devices are available on HMD and Amazon, and retail outlets.

The Nokia 3210 will sell in Scuba Blue, Grunge Black, and Y2K Gold colours. Nokia 235 4G in Blue, Black, and Purple and Nokia 220 4G in Peach and Black.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.