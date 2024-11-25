HMD Fusion launched in India with a repairable and customisable modular back design

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) on Monday (November 25, 2024) launched the HMD Fusion smartphone with a customisable modular back design called the ‘smart outfits’ in India. With a repairable and attachable customisable back cover, the Finnish tech startup aims to compete with Nothing’s sub brand CMF that offers a similar back structure.

The ‘smart outfits’ includes casual outfit, flashy outfit, and gaming outfit using six smart pins with utility and aesthetic factor. For the HMD gaming outfit experience, HMD has partnered with Digital Turbine and Aptoide in India.

The HMD Fusion is also the brand’s third smartphone in India with its own branding. It also sells Nokia phones in the country.

The HMD Fusion comes with repairability design that allows users to replace display, battery, or charging port. This feature reduces e-waste and extends the lifespan of the device, said HMD.

The HMD Fusion has a 6.56 inch HD+ HID display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

HMD has loaded a 5,000 mAh battery in Fusion supported by an in-box 33 W charger.

HMD has used Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile processor in Fusion with 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage. It also has the virtual memory extension technology. The Fusion operates on Android 14 out of the box.

HMD will offer 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates to Fusion users.

The HMD Fusion sports a 108 MP main camera and a 50 MP front camera.

HMD Fusion will be available at ₹17,999 from November 29 on Amazon and company’s website. It will come in Tech block concept and offers HMD casual outfit, flashy outfit, and gaming outfit as complimentary.

“The HMD Fusion is designed for consumers who seek high performance, a seamless experience, and sustainable innovation in one device. We call it ‘much more than just a smartphone’ because it effortlessly adapts to your lifestyle. Whether you’re a gamer or a content creator, the Fusion evolves with you—transforming with a simple change of its ‘outfits’ to match your needs and passions. At HMD, we believe in, humanize technology, and we will continue to do so,” said Ravi Kunwar, CEO & VP, India and APAC, HMD.

