 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

HMD Fusion launched in India with a repairable and customisable modular back design

The HMD Fusion is also the brand’s third smartphone in India with its own branding. It also sells Nokia phones in the country

Published - November 25, 2024 05:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
HMD Fusion launched in India with a repairable and customisable modular back design

HMD Fusion launched in India with a repairable and customisable modular back design | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) on Monday (November 25, 2024) launched the HMD Fusion smartphone with a customisable modular back design called the ‘smart outfits’ in India. With a repairable and attachable customisable back cover, the Finnish tech startup aims to compete with Nothing’s sub brand CMF that offers a similar back structure.

The ‘smart outfits’ includes casual outfit, flashy outfit, and gaming outfit using six smart pins with utility and aesthetic factor. For the HMD gaming outfit experience, HMD has partnered with Digital Turbine and Aptoide in India. 

The HMD Fusion is also the brand’s third smartphone in India with its own branding. It also sells Nokia phones in the country.

The HMD Fusion comes with repairability design that allows users to replace display, battery, or charging port. This feature reduces e-waste and extends the lifespan of the device, said HMD.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The HMD Fusion has a 6.56 inch HD+ HID display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

HMD has loaded a 5,000 mAh battery in Fusion supported by an in-box 33 W charger.

HMD has used Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile processor in Fusion with 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage. It also has the virtual memory extension technology. The Fusion operates on Android 14 out of the box.

HMD will offer 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates to Fusion users.

The HMD Fusion sports a 108 MP main camera and a 50 MP front camera.

HMD Fusion will be available at ₹17,999 from November 29 on Amazon and company’s website. It will come in Tech block concept and offers HMD casual outfit, flashy outfit, and gaming outfit as complimentary.

“The HMD Fusion is designed for consumers who seek high performance, a seamless experience, and sustainable innovation in one device. We call it ‘much more than just a smartphone’ because it effortlessly adapts to your lifestyle. Whether you’re a gamer or a content creator, the Fusion evolves with you—transforming with a simple change of its ‘outfits’ to match your needs and passions. At HMD, we believe in, humanize technology, and we will continue to do so,” said Ravi Kunwar, CEO & VP, India and APAC, HMD.

Published - November 25, 2024 05:30 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.