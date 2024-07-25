ADVERTISEMENT

HMD Crest and Crest Max launched in India with 50MP selfie camera: Price, features and availability

Updated - July 25, 2024 04:11 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 03:33 pm IST

HMD launched its first set of smartphones in India featuring HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max

The Hindu Bureau

The new devices from HMD come wit repairable back cover, battery, charging port or a broken display. | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Human Mobile Device (HMD) on Thursday launched its first set of smartphones in India featuring HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max.

These new HMD phones have repairable back cover, battery, charging port or a broken display.

Hmd Crest and Crest Max feature a 6.67 inch FHD+ OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.

The HMD Crest Max sports 64MP main camera along with a 5MP and a 2MP lens at the rear. It has a 50MP selfie camera.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

HMD Crest comes with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP lens at the back. It too has a 50MP front camera.

Both, HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max will ship with a 5,000 mAh battery along with a 33 W charger inside the box.

Surprisingly, both, HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max run on Unisoc T760 processor. The Crest will come in 6 GB and 128 GB variant while the Crest Max will be available in 8 GB and 256 GB version.

Both of these smartphones will be available on Amazon during Freedom sale and HMD website.

HMD Crest will be available at ₹14,499 whereas the HMD Crest Max will sell at ₹16,499

