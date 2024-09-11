ADVERTISEMENT

HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G feature phones launched with UPI and YouTube

Published - September 11, 2024 03:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HMD 110 4G feature phone | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) launched HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G feature phones in India with YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Shorts through cloud phone app.

Like other HMD feature phones, HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G also support UPI transactions without internet access via the pre-loaded app.

The Finnish brand offers 365 days replacement guarantee as well.

The new HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G feature phones come with 1,450 mAh battery and features like MP3 player, wireless FM Radio, and 32 GB expandable card support.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

These new feature phones support 13 input languages and 23 languages rendering support.

The HMD 105 4G comes in Black, Cyan, and Pink shades priced at ₹2,199, and the HMD 110 4G will retail at ₹2,399 in Titanium and Blue shades.

The new HMD 4G feature phones are available at retail stores, e-commerce sites, and HMD’s portal.

“The HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G feature phones continue our legacy of bringing newest innovation on table in India with stylish new designs, host of entertainment via YouTube and UPI capabilities. These devices are our commitment to innovation, combining essential connectivity with advanced features like UPI integration and access to YouTube. We are excited to bring these modern conveniences to a broader audience, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to stay connected, entertained, and empowered. With this launch, our aim is to bridge the digital divide and enable financial access for all within our feature phone category,” said Ravi Kunwar, CEO and VP, HMD India & APAC.

