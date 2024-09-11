GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G feature phones launched with UPI and YouTube

These new feature phones support 13 input languages and 23 languages rendering support

Published - September 11, 2024 03:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
HMD 110 4G feature phone

HMD 110 4G feature phone | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) launched HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G feature phones in India with YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Shorts through cloud phone app.

Like other HMD feature phones, HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G also support UPI transactions without internet access via the pre-loaded app.

The Finnish brand offers 365 days replacement guarantee as well.

The new HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G feature phones come with 1,450 mAh battery and features like MP3 player, wireless FM Radio, and 32 GB expandable card support.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

These new feature phones support 13 input languages and 23 languages rendering support.

The HMD 105 4G comes in Black, Cyan, and Pink shades priced at ₹2,199, and the HMD 110 4G will retail at ₹2,399 in Titanium and Blue shades.

The new HMD 4G feature phones are available at retail stores, e-commerce sites, and HMD’s portal.

“The HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G feature phones continue our legacy of bringing newest innovation on table in India with stylish new designs, host of entertainment via YouTube and UPI capabilities. These devices are our commitment to innovation, combining essential connectivity with advanced features like UPI integration and access to YouTube. We are excited to bring these modern conveniences to a broader audience, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to stay connected, entertained, and empowered. With this launch, our aim is to bridge the digital divide and enable financial access for all within our feature phone category,” said Ravi Kunwar, CEO and VP, HMD India & APAC.

Published - September 11, 2024 03:32 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.