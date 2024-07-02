Hindware Optimus i-Pro BLDC 60 review | Smartly handles kitchen exhaust job

As population in cities grow denser, making homes smaller, cooking areas are either opening up or dwindling down. In the former, open kitchens floor plans are finding more takers as it makes the living room look larger. Alternatively, smaller kitchen space prioritises substance over style. In both these cases, handling cooking exhaust is fast becoming a challenge in several households.

Exhaust fans bored into walls suck out fumes to a certain extent. But that is less than half the job done. Particularly in India, where cooking leads to a higher likelihood of grease and oil particles being released into the air, an energy-efficient chimney can go a long way in making kitchens not only smoke-free, but also clean.

Hindware’s Optimus i-Pro BLDC 60 chimney we reviewed does a fine job of sucking out fumes, keeping the kitchen oil-free to a decent extent, and providing a set of gesture control and smart IoT options.

Performance

Optimus i-Pro BLDC 60 has a high suction power of upto1900 m3/hr, indicating the chimney’s ability to quickly and effectively remove smoke, grease, and odours from the kitchen. We used it in a large cooking area and engaged in moderate amount of cooking, including tawa- and deep-frying various dishes.

In comparison to past chimney technologies, like traditional ducted chimneys, which often had lower suction capacities, the max suction in this chimney signifies a marked improvement in smoke and odour extraction. The enhanced suction power of this chimney ensures efficient removal of airborne pollutants, creating a cleaner and more comfortable cooking environment.

The chimney also provides multiple suction options to adjust the airflow according to cooking needs. Lower speeds are suitable for light cooking, while higher speeds tackle heavier cooking tasks.

Through all the cooking episodes, the noise from the motor was not too heavy. Though the wall-mount vibrated a bit at higher speeds, this was not a big issue.

Controls

Touch controls provide a sleek and intuitive interface for operating the chimney, while the inclusion of a motion sensor adds convenience by enabling hands-free operation, reducing the need to touch the control panel with dirty hands while cooking.

Motion sensor feature detects motion in front of the chimney, triggering the fan to activate or adjust settings accordingly. It enhances usability and convenience, especially during busy cooking sessions.

The inclusion of dual LED strips with 7 watts each provides ample lighting over the cooktop, improving visibility and enhancing the cooking experience.

Oil Collector Cup and Filter

The oil collector cup gathers grease and oil particles that are extracted from cooking vapours. This not only makes cleaning easier but also helps maintain the efficiency of the chimney over time by preventing the accumulation of grease in the ducts and motor.

Hindware uses Filterless Technology in this chimney to perform auto-clean functions or oil collectors, eliminating the need for traditional filters. This not only simplifies maintenance but also ensures consistent performance over time.

Motor Power

The motor power indicates the strength and efficiency of the motor in driving the fan. A higher motor power generally translates to better suction performance and faster smoke extraction.

Compared to conventional chimneys’ standard motors, this chimney’s motor, with 145 watts, represents an advancement in efficiency and performance. Older models might have had motors with lower wattage, resulting in less powerful suction and potentially slower smoke extraction. With a higher motor power, this chimney can deliver stronger airflow, effectively capturing cooking fumes and odors faster, thus improving overall kitchen air quality. Additionally, advancements in motor design may result in quieter operation and increased energy efficiency compared to older models, ensuring a more pleasant cooking experience while reducing electricity consumption.

IoT set up and mobile interface

Optimus i-Pro BLDC 60 is a smart chimney that can be operated through an app from a smartphone. Setting up the app interface is fairly easy provided there is a sufficient mobile internet coverage and a broadband. During the installation, we ran into an issue as there was mobile connectivity in the area where the chimney was mounted.

The IoT set up is a three-step process: installing the Hindware Appliance app; connecting the chimney with the mobile phone; and then establishing the connection with Hindware server. If the network and device range are fine, this process shouldn’t take more than a few minutes.

Once the set up is complete, the device can be used via the smartphone app.

Verdict

Hindware’s Optimus i-Pro BLDC 60 is built to efficiently manage smoke and odour in the kitchen. The chimney’s app interface does a fine job of managing the device remotely. At the price of ₹49,990, this smart chimney can handle kitchen exhaust well and add a tinge of modernity to your kitchen. The only gripe against this device is the LED light colour. The bright white light mildly dials down the aesthetic appeal of the chimney - - perhaps, an off-white LED option could help.

