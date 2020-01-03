Here is why Google stopped Mi Home integration with Assistant

Google has temporarily killed Nest Hub and Assistant integration for Mi Home smart home products, after a camera owner reported seeing unfamiliar still images apparently from other cameras.

According to a Reddit post, the user reportedly recently purchased a Xiaomi Mijia 1080p smart camera for his own home, but when he tried to stream video from his camera to his Nest Hub, the device started showing still images from a stranger’s house instead, The Verge reported on Thursday.

“We are aware of the issue and are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a fix,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. “In the meantime, we are disabling Xiaomi integrations on our devices.”

In the images and video shared by the Reddit user Dio-V, one can see a still from someone’s room where a man is sleeping, another shows an image of a sleeping baby, one shows a kid playing with toys.

Recently, security camera start-up Wyze announced that it was hit by a data leak that exposed the personal information of more than a whopping 2.4 million of its customers.

The data breach happened when it was “accidentally” left exposed while being transferred to a new database to make the data easier to query.