Bring Harsha Bhogle into your home this cricket season, via Alexa

For the 2020 cricket season, Alexa will get post-match updates from renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle for all 62 matches

This year, Amazon India has been proactive with partnerships for Alexa-enabled devices. On September 14, Amitabh Bachchan was confirmed to do a voice experience partnership with Alexa’s range of Echo devices. Now Alexa is ready to offer post-match updates from cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle for all 62 matches, powered by Audible Suno.

The reports from Bhogle are concise 5-minute audio clips providing match highlights and detailed analyses. Additionally, reports of previous day matches would also be available on Alexa every morning at 7 am IST. Just ask, “Alexa, what happened in the match yesterday?” or “Give me Harsha’s match update” to get instant updates.

Alexa-specific updates

Though Bhogle’s updates are post-match specific, Alexa offers other updates around cricket too. Users can get all their cricket updates such as auctions, schedule announcements, new records, date changes, injury updates, stadium changes, and more by just saying “Alexa, what’s the cricket score?” or “Alexa, what teams are playing tomorrow?”

Users can also bring the feel of the stadium home this season and celebrate a win or a boundary while watching the match. Just say, “Alexa, open cricket cheer” or “Alexa, cheer for Dhoni”. You can also partake in polls and play a quiz to test your knowledge this cricketing season by simply saying “Alexa, open daily cricket trivia”. You can play cricket trivia daily and compete with others like you.

Alexa can also help recommend players to include in users’ fantasy cricket teams by saying “Alexa, who should I pick for fantasy cricket team”. You can also take Alexa’s help to predict match winners. Just say “Alexa, who will win the match today?” or ask for her favorites by saying “Alexa, which is your favorite T20 team?”

Alexa, the AI voice assistant created by Amazon, is available on the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Edition, the free Alexa app as well as the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Additionally, several third-party devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wearables and smart TVs also come with Alexa built-in.