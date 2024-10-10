With its new M95E QD-Mini LED 4K TV, Haier is attempting to deliver a premium viewing experience while offering significant features that could help it compete with established brands like Sony and Samsung in the Indian smart TV market. Available in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes, the M95E promises a viewing experience that caters to movie enthusiasts, gamers, and tech aficionados alike.

Design

Haier has designed the M95E with a modern, minimalist aesthetic that would complement any living room setup. The TV’s near bezel-less display ensures that the screen dominates your view, making for a highly immersive experience. The overall build feels premium, with a sturdy metal stand that provides ample support without drawing too much attention. It’s clear that Haier has placed a focus on simplicity and elegance, ensuring the TV fits seamlessly into a variety of home decor styles. Connectivity-wise, the M95E is well-equipped for modern needs.

It sports three HDMI 2.1 ports with support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), USB ports for additional media inputs, Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless audio connections, and Wi-Fi 6 for high-speed internet connectivity.

Display

The display of the new Haier M95E features QD-Mini LED display technology. By combining quantum dots with Mini LED backlighting, Haier has achieved a screen that delivers stunning brightness and contrast. With a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, the M95E is capable of producing vivid, lifelike images, even in rooms with a lot of ambient light. This high brightness level ensures that even HDR content pops, providing richer colours and deeper contrast than traditional LED displays.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The local dimming feature, with its 576 dimming zones, enhances the contrast by allowing the TV to display deep blacks alongside bright highlights in the same scene. This makes the M95E an excellent choice for HDR content, as it can handle the full dynamic range of brightness and darkness, making everything from dark night scenes to sunlit landscapes appear more natural and immersive.

Haier has also incorporated Dolby Vision IQ, which adapts the picture settings to the lighting conditions in the room, ensuring the best possible viewing experience at all times. This feature allows you to enjoy cinematic visuals whether you’re watching in a darkened room or a well-lit living area, as the TV automatically adjusts the brightness and contrast to suit the environment.

The TV also includes TÜV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light technology, which reduces the emission of harmful blue light that can cause eye strain over long viewing sessions. This makes it a great choice for families or individuals who spend extended hours in front of the TV, whether watching movies or playing games late into the night.

Picture Quality

The colour performance on the Haier M95E is quite good. Thanks to quantum dot technology, the TV is capable of reproducing a wide colour gamut, covering vibrant reds, deep blues, and lush greens with great accuracy. The 16-bit light control ensures that the colour transitions are smooth and lifelike, which is especially noticeable in scenes with subtle gradients, such as sunsets or shadowy environments.

Motion handling is another area where the M95E excels. The 144 Hz refresh rate, combined with MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology, ensures that fast-paced action scenes remain crisp and fluid. Whether you’re watching sports, action movies, or gaming, the motion remains smooth, with minimal blur or jitter. The inclusion of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) also ensures that gaming is responsive and lag-free, making the M95E a solid choice for gamers looking for smooth, uninterrupted gameplay. Additional gaming features like Shadow Enhancement and Crosshair visibility provide an edge for gamers.

Audio

Haier has gone the extra mile to ensure that the audio experience matches the visual quality. The M95E features a 2.1 channel audio system powered by Harman Kardon, delivering rich and immersive sound. The built-in subwoofer provides deep bass, while the Dolby Atmos integration creates a 3D surround sound experience that truly enhances the sense of immersion, whether you’re watching a blockbuster movie or a nature documentary.

The TV’s audio has been fine-tuned with dbx-tv technology, which helps optimise sound for different types of content. Features like Total Volume and Total Surround ensure that the audio is balanced, with clear dialogue and loudness spikes controlled.

Smart Features

The M95E runs on Google TV, providing a user-friendly and intuitive interface. With access to a wide range of apps and streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, the TV ensures that you have all your entertainment needs covered. Google TV also allows for easy integration with other smart devices in your home, making it simple to control everything from your TV to your smart lighting system with voice commands.

Thanks to the hands-free Google Assistant, navigating through the TV’s interface or searching for content is as easy as speaking a command. Additionally, the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast and stable streaming, even when multiple devices are connected to the same network. This makes streaming 4K HDR content smoother and more reliable, especially for households with high internet traffic.

Verdict

As Haier continues to build its presence in the Indian market, the M95E serves as a strong statement of intent. It offers a premium viewing experience with cutting-edge features at what is likely to be a competitive price point compared to similar offerings from more established brands. However, the M95E does have some competition from brands like Samsung, Sony and LG. Haier is still building its reputation in the Indian market, and while its features stack up well against its competitors, the brand’s after-sales service and availability could be areas of concern for potential buyers.

That said, Haier’s pricing for the M95E is ₹1,55,990, and it offers a strong value proposition, especially for those looking for next-gen features like HDMI 2.1, 144 Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision IQ without paying a hefty premium.