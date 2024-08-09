Haier brings two new 4K mini LED smart TVs in India with Harman Kardon speakers: Check details

Haier has unveiled two new Quantum Dot (QD) 4K mini-LED smart televisions in India in 65-inches and 75-inches screen sizes under its M95E series. These two Haier smart TVs come with 144 Hz refersh rate and Harman Kardon speakers.

The Haier M95E series QD-Mini LEDs TVs can reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, with 4K 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and are HDR10+ certified and DCI-P3 color gamuts.

They also have Dolby Vision IQ that automatically adapts HDR content to the surrounding ambient light.

The mini LED TVs are also certified by TUV Rheinland for Low blue light that claims to minimise eye strain and fatigue.

Haier QD-Mini LED TVs feature Harman Kardon audio system with 2.1-channel subwoofers. They alos have Dolby Atmos and dbx-tv support for better audio experience.

The new smart TVs have HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6 support along with features like game picture mode optimisation, ALLM, VRR, and shadow enhancement.

Haier QD-Mini LEDs use Google TV support as well. Additionally, the TV supports the Haismart app for IoT integration. The app also features an interface for managing connected devices and facilitates easy firmware updates for the latest features.

The Haier M95E QD-Mini LED 4K TVs start from ₹1,55,990 and are available across all leading retail stores.

“Designed for premium consumers seeking an impressive home entertainment experience, our new QD-Mini LEDs deliver unparalleled viewing and audio quality, perfect for gamers and those looking for a home theater-like experience at home,” said NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India.