Garmin releases new software update with improved health monitoring and user experience

Garmin on Friday released new software with enhanced health monitoring and expanded activity with improved accuracy and user experience

The update includes improvement in advanced sleep monitoring, intensity minutes, and fitness age features. It also has an expanded list of sports activities and preferences to improve the day-today usability of wearables.

Improvements in health monitoring include advanced sleep tracking, intensity minutes widget update breathwork activity and respiration widget and a fitness age display allowing users to view their fitness age in user profiles.

In terms of safety improvements, the update will add incident detection update for activities like walking and hiking. The updates will also include provisions to easily share a message with live location with preselected contacts in case of emergencies.

These updates, though, will be available in selected models only.

The update will also expand the sports activities list with additions including horseback riding, tennis, jump rope and enhance on existing activities like run, walk, and standing detection.

It will also add update the Up Ahead feature to support imported GPX file for the latest outdoor range of watches

The latest update from Garmin also comes with interface updates that include improvements to Garmin Connect App and will add post-activity metrics like acclimation, pace, detailed speed, bouldering metrics, strength metrics, and indoor climbing metrics across corresponding activities.