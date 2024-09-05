GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GoPro launched two new cameras, the Hero and Hero 13 Black in India  

GoPro launched two new cameras, the Hero and Hero 13 Black with magnetic latch mounting, GPS, extended power capabilities and swappable lens options 

Published - September 05, 2024 12:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
GoPro launched two new cameras, the Hero and Hero 13 Black in India.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GoPro launched two new cameras, on 4 September 2024, the Hero13 Black, and the Hero in India.

The Hero 13 Black is the top of the line offering from GoPro and is compatible with HB-Series Lenses. The Hero, meanwhile, is the smallest and simplest 4K camera.

Hero 13 Black; Specifications

The Hero 13 black comes with the ability to capture 5.3K 60 frames per second video, the camera also supports Emmy Award-winning HyperSmooth stabilization, and core GoPro characteristics. These include13x Burst Slo-Mo – Captures up to 400 frames per second at HD quality 720p video, as well as 5.3K at 120 frames per second and 900p at 360 frames per second video.

The camera also gets a redesigned 10% larger capacity battery which extends runtimes in all weather conditions.

The snap and go magnetic latch mounting joins built-in mounting fingers and 1/4-20 mounting threads for three ways to mount the Hero13 Black. The camera also supports WiFi 6 Technology and broadcast-standard 10bit and Rec. 2100 color space and a wider color gamut than HDR alone.

In terms of audio, the camera allows greater customisation and features four swappable HB-Series lens options with auto detection.

The Hero: Specifications

The GoPro Hero comes in a compact design, weighing only 86g. The camera comes with built-in mounting fingers and has 35% less volume and 46% less mass than HERO13 Black.

The camera boasts a rugged build, it is waterproof to 16ft (5m) and comes with intuitive touch screen and one button control.

The camera is capable of capturing + 2x Slo-Mo allowing users to capture ultra-HD 4K and HD 1080p video, 12MP photos or slow things down with 2.7K 60 frames per second. The Hero has an aspect ratio of16:9 which is great for YouTube video recordings.

Additionally, the camera comes with hyper smooth video stabilization with the Quik App and long-lasting battery which the company claims can last for up to 100 minutes (about 3 hours) at its highest video setting on a single charge.

The Heor13 Black is priced at ₹44,990, while the Hero13 Black creator edition is priced at ₹64,990.

Published - September 05, 2024 12:49 pm IST

