Google on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) launched the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India along with Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. This marks the first entry of Google into foldable space in India where the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and another new entrant Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar to the other Pixel 9 series smartphones, Google will provide 7 years of OS and security updates in Pixel 9 Pro Fold as well. It will operate on Android 14 out-of-the-box, and among the first to get Android 15 when available.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 6.3 inch Actua cover screen with 1080 x 2424 resolution at 422 ppi and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. The refresh rate varies between 60 to 120 Hz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pixel 9 Pro Fold brings an 8 inch main Super Actua LTPO OLED screen with 2076 x 2152 resolution at 373 ppi. It has similar brightness as cover but a wider refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 at front and back. It is IPX8 rated as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google claims Pixel 9 Pro Fold weighs around 257 grams.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold holds a 4,650 mAh battery which supports 45 W wired charging.

The same Google Tensor G4 powers the Pixel 9 Pro Fold coupled with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets a 48 MP main camera along with a 10.5 MP ultrawide lens and a 10.8 MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. It has a 10 MP front camera on the cover screen while the inner display uses a 10 MP lens as well.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will come in Obsidian and Porcelain shades at a price of ₹1,72,999. The phone is likely to be available in the first week of September in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.