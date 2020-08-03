Gadgets

Google to sell Pixel 4a phone in India in Oct.

Tech giant Google on Monday unveiled its latest smartphone Pixel 4a which will be available in the Indian market in October. The firm also announced two new 5G Pixel phones; however, these would not be introduced in India.

Nanda Ramachandran, senior director, Google, said at a virtual briefing that the delay in the launch of the smartphone in India was mainly due to COVID-19, and that the company was aiming to make the product available before Diwali.

The Pixel 4a will come in a ‘Just Black’ colour with a 5.8-inch OLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage with a battery that lasts ‘all day,’ Brian Rakowski, VP of Product Management, said in a blog.

