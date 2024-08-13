Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 launched: Price, features

Google on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) launched the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Watch 3 in India. These new IoT products are a part of Pixel 9 series launch that feature Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Pixel Watch 3

However, the Google Pixel Watch 3 will only be sold in Wi-Fi version in India. Google might bring the LTE variant later.

For the first time, the Google Watch 3 will now be available in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes.

The Pixel Watch 3 Actua screen achieves a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits while the refresh rate oscillates between 1 to 60 Hz.

Google claims a day of battery life with always-on display, and can last up to 36 hours in battery saver mode with Pixel Watch 3. It will automatically go into the battery saver mode when it hits 15% battery.

Pixel Watch 3 brings the bedtime mode that turns off notifications and always-on display while you are asleep and resumes back when you wake up.

The Pixel Watch 3 helps you track heart rate, cardio load tracking, heart rate variability, SpO2, running, and cycling, etc.

Both Pixel Watch 3 sizes are available in a Matte Black Aluminium Case with an Obsidian Active Band and Polished Silver Aluminium Case with a Porcelain Active Band.

The 45 mm watch is also available in Matte Hazel Aluminium Case with a Hazel Active Band, and the 41 mm model comes in Champagne Gold Aluminium Case with a Hazel Active Band as well as Polished Silver Aluminium Case with a Rose Quartz Active Band.

It also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium subscription which gives you more advanced tracking and features.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 starts at ₹39,900 for 41 mm dial while the 45 mm case begins at ₹43,900. Both are Wi-Fi only.

Pixel Buds Pro 2

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 uses the new Tensor A1 chip which Google claims to have helped them reduce the buds size by 27% as well as make them lighter while increasing performance and battery life. It also ships with Gemini.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have 11 mm drivers. The earbuds offer 30 hours playtime with the case and 8 hours with ANC.

The Tensor A1 chip can process audio 90 times faster than the speed of sound and cancels twice the noise, claims Google.

The Buds Pro 2 comes with silent seal 2.0 that claims to offer 2x better active noise cancellation. The buds also have twist-to-adjust stabiliser feature.

The earbuds also use AI to pause music when you start speaking or call and put it on transparency mode. It resumes back to preset when the call or speaking ends.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 also support Find My Device, clear calling and spatial audio.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will retail at ₹22,900, and the availability will be announced soon.