Expanding its audio portfolio, Google has introduced a new contender in the premium wireless earbuds arena - the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Priced at ₹22,900, these earbuds promise a significant leap forward from their predecessor. With a focus on comfort, intelligence, and superior sound quality, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 aims to redefine the wireless audio experience. Let’s takes a look into what makes them stand out in the crowded market.

Design and Comfort

Google has clearly put user comfort at the forefront with the design of the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Available in four stylish colors—Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, and Peony—the earbuds are sleek, lightweight, and compact. They sit comfortably in the ear, thanks to their ergonomic design based on over 45 million data points from various ear shapes and sizes. This ensures a snug fit for a wide variety of users.

What makes the Pixel Buds Pro 2 stand out is the twist-to-adjust stabiliser, allowing you to lock the buds in your ear during intense workouts or adjust for all-day wear. Whether you’re hitting the gym or sitting through a long meeting, these earbuds are built for comfort over extended periods.

The earbuds come with an IP54 rating, meaning they can handle sweat during workouts and light rain, while the case has an IPX4 rating, offering protection from water splashes.

Compatibility and Connectivity

One of the highlights of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is their broad compatibility. They can pair seamlessly with any Bluetooth 4.0+ device, including Android, iOS, tablets, and laptops, making them a versatile choice for users across different platforms. For full access to their features, however, you’ll need a companion phone running Android 6.0 or newer, along with a Google Account and an internet connection.

On the connectivity front, each earbud is equipped with Bluetooth 5.4 and LE Audio, offering super wideband audio transmission. The combination of these technologies ensures a stable connection with low latency, which is ideal for watching videos or gaming on your phone.

Advanced Audio Features

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are designed to deliver a top-notch audio experience, largely thanks to their custom-designed 11 mm dynamic speaker drivers. The sound quality is rich, with deep bass, balanced mids, and crisp highs. Whether you’re listening to your favorite music, podcast, or a virtual meeting, the audio clarity is exceptional.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) has received an upgrade with Silent Seal 2.0 technology that adapts to your surroundings and cancels twice as much noise as its predecessor. The ANC system is powered by Google’s Tensor A1 chip, which runs at a speed 90 times faster than the speed of sound. It’s designed to cancel out external noise up to three million times per second, ensuring an immersive listening experience whether you’re on a noisy commute or working in a busy cafe.

For those times when you need to be aware of your surroundings, the Transparency Mode is a handy feature that lets in ambient sound without needing to remove the earbuds. Additionally, the in-ear pressure relief feature enhances long-term comfort by adjusting the pressure within the ear during extended use.

Voice and Call Quality

Clear communication is another strong point of the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Thanks to Bluetooth super wideband technology and beamforming microphones, your voice comes through clearly, even in noisy environments. The earbuds also include voice accelerometers and wind-blocking mesh covers that work together to minimise background noise during calls.

Google’s AI integration enhances voice quality further, ensuring that both you and the person you’re talking to hear each other clearly, no matter the environment. Whether you’re taking a quick work call or catching up with a friend, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 make sure that both sides of the conversation are crystal clear.

Smart Sensors and Controls

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 comes packed with a variety of smart sensors, including capacitive touch controls for easy management of music, calls, and voice assistant commands. The IR proximity sensor automatically pauses your audio when you remove an earbud and resumes when you put it back, making for a seamless experience.

The motion-detecting accelerometer and gyroscope allow for further personalisation and adaptability in how you use the earbuds, while the charging case is equipped with a Hall effect sensor for case detection. Together, these features add to the overall convenience of the device.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life is one area where the Pixel Buds Pro 2 truly excels. With Active Noise Cancellation off, you can enjoy up to 12 hours of listening time and a total of 48 hours when combined with the charging case. If you prefer to keep ANC on, you still get an impressive 8 hours of listening time, with the case extending it to 30 hours.

Charging is also hassle-free. The case supports both USB-C and Qi-certified wireless charging, making it easy to power up wherever you are. And if you’re in a hurry, a quick five-minute charge provides up to 1.5 hours of listening time, ensuring that you’re never without music for long.

Verdict

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 represents Google’s most ambitious effort yet in the wireless earbuds market. By combining cutting-edge technology, thoughtful design, and AI-powered features, Google has created a product that stands toe-to-toe with the best in business. While the full suite of features may require the Google ecosystem to truly shine, the core experience of excellent sound quality, comfort, and battery life makes the Pixel Buds Pro 2 a great choice for any discerning audio enthusiasts.