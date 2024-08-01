ADVERTISEMENT

Google Pixel 9 series: Smartphones to come with upgraded G4 Tensor chip, satellite SOS feature

Updated - August 01, 2024 10:59 am IST

Published - August 01, 2024 10:44 am IST

The Google Pixel 9 lineup, expected this month, could see new phones powered by a lightly upgraded G4 Tensor chip, apart from increased AI features

The Hindu Bureau

While Google has not yet confirmed or denied reports of rumoured technical specifications online, there have been leaks from multiple sources [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google’s awaited Pixel 9 lineup could come with a lightly upgraded G4 Tensor chip, increased AI features, starting storage options of 128GB, and a satellite SOS feature, apart from the possible release of the Google Buds Pro 2, and Google Pixel Watch 3, according to reports from The Verge.

While Google has not yet confirmed or denied reports of rumoured technical specifications online, there have been leaks from multiple sources. In addition to this, Google itself shared a photo of some phones from the Pixel 9 lineup, confirming they would come to India on August 14; a day after the U.S. event.

Google confirms launch of its first foldable smartphone Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Google has in the past faced criticism from reviewers and users for releasing new devices without making major changes to their hardware or software. However, the company has since gone all in on generative artificial intelligence, and the new Pixel 9 phones are expected to come with the latest AI features. Hardware changes such as flat edges and a redesigned camera panel are also expected, based on leaked photos and renders.

The Pixel 9 base variant could come in the porcelain, rose, and green shades, while the Pro model (which may arrive as two variants with differing screen sizes) could come in the charcoal, porcelain, rose, and hazel shades, per The Verge’s coverage.

Analysts and phone users are on the lookout for more leaks in the final few days before Google’s hardware event on August 13.

