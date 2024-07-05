Google Pixel 9 series may get ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Google may ditch the optical fingerprint scanner in the upcoming Pixel 9 series and replace it with ultrasonic scanner for better and faster responsiveness.

Google is slated to launch the new Pixel 9 series phones on August 13 for the global market including India.

The new ultrasonic scanner could be powered by Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen 2 (QFS4008), which is already being used by Samsung in Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Surprisingly, Google has pushed its hardware launch ahead of Apple’s iPhone 16 series launch this year.

The Alphabet-owned company is expected to launch new Pixel phones in the form of Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, apart from adding the new XL variant again, Pixel 9 XL, which it stopped for a while.

The new ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is expected to feature only in Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

Google is also guessed to launch the second generation of Pixel’s foldable phone, Pixel Fold 2, as well during the event. But, it might be interesting to see if it comes to India or not. Google did not bring its first foldable phone, Pixel Fold, to India either.

As expected, Google Pixel latest phones will be coming with Android 15 out of the box. They are likely to get a new generation of Tensor processor and an improved Titan coprocessor.

