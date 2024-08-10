Google Pixel 9 series launch on August 13: What we know so far and what to expect in India

Google Pixel 9 series will be announced on August 13 globally, but the availability of all the devices in India is still not clear. The U.S. based company will unveil the new Pixel 9 series in India a day later of their global launch which is August 14. Meanwhile, Google’s India online store still lists only the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold while the other two phones aren’t available yet.

However, Flipkart, the traditional sales partner for Google in India, has listed Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google will launch Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold next week. It is also expected that the new Pixel phones may also accompany the new Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Historically, Google never seemed confident with its hardware launches in India where it restricts itself from launching the whole suite of Pixel devices. First generation of Pixel Fold was not launched in India, neither its tablet.

However, this year, Google has encouraged itself to launch its second generation foldable phone, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, in India where it will compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

Apart from launching the foldable phone, it has confirmed the launch of Pixel 9 Pro, which means it might see a 6.7-inch Actua display, 120 Hz refresh rate with around 2,500 nits peak brightness.

It would probably ship with triple rear camera set up and a battery above 5,000 mAh. Google does not provide charger inside the box.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is also on the cards which will get a larger display than Pro and the vanilla model.

The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to run Tensor G4 along with a Titan M3 coprocessor. Android 15 out of the box is a guaranteed drop we can expect in the new series.

This year, Google has pushed its hardware launch event from October usually to August in order to get good press before Apple launches its iPhone 16 series in September.

