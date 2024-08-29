Google has unveiled its 9th series of Pixel phones. The new Pixel 9 succeeds over the Pixel 8, but on a personal note, it is the first Pixel phone after the Pixel 3 that has impressed me right from the moment, I took it out of the box. The new Google Pixel 9 comes with a fresh design and looks, upgraded chipset, camera, software, and lots of generative AI features. Priced at ₹79,999, it will be interesting to see how the phone holds out in the compact flagship race.

Design

The Google Pixel 9 sports a fresh, all-flat design that sets it apart from its predecessor. It now features a slightly larger size, still, the feel is compact like the S24, but the new pixels weigh a bit heavy. The phone features two Gorilla Glass Victus 2 panels and a flat aluminium frame, enhancing both durability and style. At the back of the phone, you will see the new oval camera bar - a bold change from the previous design seen in the Pixel 8, with a thick metal frame and a glass section housing two cameras and sensors.

Despite its glossy finish, which can show fingerprints quickly, the Pixel 9 offers improved grip due to its flat shape and matte aluminium frame, which is something we liked compared to its predecessor. The phone’s front is dominated by a nearly bezel-less screen with a small punch-hole for the selfie camera and an ultra-thin slit above it for the earpiece that also doubles as a speaker. The new ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display is quick and reliable, adding to the overall polished feel of the Pixel 9. Located at the bottom are the SIM tray, USB port, and a second speaker, rounding out a thoughtfully designed device that balances aesthetics with functionality.

Display

Google Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display. With a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels and a pixel density of 422 ppi, it provides sharp and vibrant visuals. The display supports a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, although it only switches between 120 Hz and 60 Hz, unlike the Pro’s more flexible LTPO panels. It offers up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness and HDR support, enhancing visibility and colour accuracy, making it ideal for HDR10 and HDR10+ content.

The screen covers a full 24-bit depth, displaying up to 16 million colours, and features Widevine L1 certification for high-resolution streaming on platforms like YouTube and Netflix. While it lacks Dolby Digital compliance and 10-bit colour depth, it still provides a rich viewing experience with Google’s Ultra HDR standard for boosted brightness incompatible images.

OS and AI

Google Pixel 9 comes with Android 14 OS out of the box, featuring a clean and streamlined interface along with Google’s new Gemini AI for enhanced performance. This OS is designed to be fast and fluid, maintaining a familiar user experience with a clean lock screen and customisable home screen that supports app icons, folders, and widgets.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Noteworthy features include Circle to Search, which lets users quickly search for anything on their screen by doodling on it, and Magic Editor in Photos, offering tools like Zoom Enhancer, Magic Eraser, and Blur/Unblur.

In the camera app you can find some AI-driven features such as Add Me, which combines group and individual shots, and Best Take, which lets users replace faces or objects with better versions. Google also introduced Gemini Advanced AI for more focused and accurate assistance, promising seven years of major OS upgrades and security patches for long-term support.

Processor

The Pixel 9 is powered by Google’s latest chipset, the Tensor G4, which introduces several upgrades over its predecessor. The new processor has eight cores—one fewer than the G3—but each core has been upgraded to the latest generation. It features a combination of 1x3.1 GHz Cortex-X4, 3x2.6 GHz Cortex-A720, and 4x1.92 GHz Cortex-A520 cores, offering a balanced mix of high performance and efficiency. While the Mali-G715 MC7 stays as the GPU of choice, it now operates at a higher clock speed of 940Hz, compared to 890Hz on the Tensor G3, providing a slight boost in graphics performance. The phone also includes a Titan M2 security coprocessor for enhanced security and a third-generation TPU for AI tasks, although this hasn’t changed from the G3.

In terms of memory, the Google Pixel 9 comes with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of storage, offering plenty of room for multitasking and storing apps, photos, and videos. The new energy-efficient Exynos 5400 modem by Samsung supports satellite connectivity, adding another layer of future-proofing. Thanks to the hardware improvements, the Pixel 9 delivers a fluid experience across various tasks. Navigating through the interface feels smooth, almost like gliding on water, and multitasking is handled with ease. Gaming is another area where the Pixel 9 shines; titles like BGMI and Asphalt run at high frame rates, providing a top-notch gaming experience. However, it’s worth noting that the device can get slightly warm during extended gaming sessions.

In benchmark tests, the Pixel 9 delivers respectable performance. It scored 1,769 in single-core and 4,096 in multi-core benchmarks on Geekbench, which is solid. While it may not be the fastest phone on the market in terms of raw numbers, the Pixel 9 still offers a balanced experience that combines adequate power with excellent software integration, making it a strong contender for users looking for a smooth and reliable smartphone experience.

Camera

Among Android phones, the Pixel has always been a catch, and the new Google Pixel 9 is no exception. The phone comes with the camera prowess of delivering exceptional images both at night and day.

The Google Pixel 9 offers a refined camera experience with a versatile dual rear camera system that delivers high-quality performance in various scenarios. It includes a 50 MP wide camera and a 48 MP ultrawide camera, both of which bring unique strengths to the table. The 50 MP wide camera features an Octa PD sensor with an ƒ/1.68 aperture, capturing sharp, detailed photos with its large 1/1.31 image sensor. This main camera provides a broad 82° field of view and supports Super Res Zoom up to 8x, allowing users to zoom in on distant subjects without significant loss of detail while maintaining optical quality at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x. Optical and electronic image stabilisation help keep shots steady, even in low-light conditions.

Daytime photography with the Pixel 9’s main camera is outstanding. The camera captures images with great detail and natural rendering, avoiding excessive sharpening while maintaining minimal noise. The photos have the characteristic Pixel contrast, with a good balance between highlight preservation and slightly darker shadows, which can make for dramatic and appealing shots. Colours are well-balanced and vibrant without being overly saturated, and skin tones in portraits are particularly accurate, giving the images a pleasing, realistic look.

While the Pixel 9 does not feature a telephoto lens, its 2x digital zoom delivers acceptable image quality that competes well with similar phones, like the iPhone 15. The upgraded 48MP ultrawide camera also performs admirably, capturing sharp details, particularly in the centre of the frame, with excellent dynamic range and colour accuracy. This improvement over the Pixel 8’s ultrawide lens makes the Pixel 9 a versatile choice for both landscape photography and group shots.

In low-light scenarios, the Pixel 9’s camera continues to deliver solid performance. It captures impressive detail, particularly in shadow areas, with well-balanced exposures and minimal noise. On the front, the Pixel 9 features a 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera with auto-focus, an ƒ/2.2 aperture, and a 95° ultrawide field of view, providing clear, vibrant selfies and group photos with a broader perspective. The autofocus on the selfie camera is a welcome addition, allowing for more flexibility in framing and capturing clear, detailed self-portraits even at closer distances. Overall, the Pixel 9’s camera system provides a well-rounded experience that caters to a range of photography needs, making it a great option for users who value versatility and quality in their smartphone cameras.

Battery

The Google Pixel 9 comes equipped with a robust 4,700 mAh battery, which matches the capacity in the Pro model, making it a substantial upgrade from its predecessors, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a. This capacity offers a significant edge over some of its main competitors, such as the Galaxy S24, which houses a 4,000 mAh battery, and the iPhone 15, which is rated at just 3,349mAh. The phone comfortably lasts a day with moderate usage.

When it comes to charging, the Pixel 9 is equipped to handle both speed and convenience. It supports charging of up to 27 W with the new Google 45 W USB-C charger, allowing the device to fully charge in around 1.5 hours. Additionally, the Pixel 9 supports fast wireless charging and even features Battery Share, allowing it to wirelessly charge other Qi-certified devices.

Verdict

The Pixel 9 stands out as one of the most impressive additions to Google’s hardware lineup, offering a clean Android experience on top of interesting generative AI features. With a premium and compact design, powerful processor, long-lasting battery, and a versatile camera system, the Pixel 9 offers a set of features that matches the Pro models in the Android space and iOS even, challenging the established players in the premium smartphone market.

For those seeking a sleek, reliable, and feature-rich phone that excels in photography and everyday performance, the Google Pixel 9 is undoubtedly one of the best options available today. It’s a compelling choice for anyone wanting a top-tier Pixel experience without compromise.