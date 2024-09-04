Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Review | Shines bright with a vibrant display, design and AI

After a long gap, Google has re-introduced an XL variant in its Pixel 9 series. As the name suggests, this is the ‘extra-large’ version with a larger display and form factor. This is Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. With a new design language, the phone attracts people’s attention very quickly. The Pixel 9 Pro XL aims to eat the iPhone’s Pro Max buyers who prefer a larger screen.

Design

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a larger form factor with a 162.8 mm x 76.6 mm x 8.5 mm dimension, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max measures 159.9 mm x 76.7 mm x 8.25 mm. Both the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the iPhone 15 Pro Max weigh 221 grams.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a subtle matte finish which looks and feels quite premium. The plasticky feel has gone away with the Pixel 9 series. It does not get finger imprints on the back either, but smudges can appear if pushed against rough surfaces. Otherwise, it remains clean and does not require constant cleaning.

The usage of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 makes it durable. The IP68 rating adds another layer of protection with water and dust. Inadvertently, I spilled a cup of hot tea on it but the IP rating protected me from embarrassment and the phone from being defunct.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The protruding camera visor has become synonymous with Pixel phones. The triple rear camera, flash and temperature sensor are all housed in it. The SIM tray, speaker, and USB port are on the bottom while the power key and volume key are placed on the right frame. The punch hole display has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner which is blazing fast and accurate. The face unlock works perfectly, even with glasses on.

The major improvement in Pixel 9 series has been in the thermal performance compared to Pixel 8 series. The Pixel 9 Pro XL does not heat while doing normal chores like photography, video call or watching content.

Display

Being an XL variant, the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO display with 20:9 aspect ratio while the iPhone Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch display. A vibrant refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz provides a better feel to the content. The 3,000 nits peak brightness makes it visible under the direct gaze of the sun. Unlike a ‘dynamic island’ the punch hole display does not bother too much while watching content. The screen produces vibrant and vivid colours. The bezels have gone narrower allowing more space to play. The display is quite proactive in its response. The haptics feel much better while typing.

Processor

Unlike Apple, which uses different processors in base iPhone models and Pro units, Google has kept it uniform with its self-made Tensor G4 processor across the Pixel 9 series. The company claims 10% improvement over the last generation Tensor G3 chipset. I have previously described in my Pixel 9 review how well it performs, and the same goes for the Pixel 9 Pro XL as well. With its 16 GB of RAM, the Tensor G4 helps Pixel 9 Pro XL run smoothly across multiple apps and run them with ease simultaneously. I haven’t noticed any lag in performance. The 256 GB offered on this review unit is ample to hold files. The phone operates on Android 14 out of the box and will be among the first to get Android 15 when available. Google will also offer 7 years of OS and security updates. For me, the non-heating remains the biggest change this year with overall improvement in performance.

AI

Google is now heavily invested into gen AI and the new Pixel phones offer some of these great features. From circle to search to post processing of images, Google’s Gemini provides a vast canvas of AI to Pixel users which makes life easier and fun. I have listed down the AI features in Pixel 9 review as well.

Google has added Pixel Studio as a native app to explore the world of AI, however, some of the features aren’t available yet, like the ability to generate human images. But certainly, it will help you create wall graffiti, mood, food, posters, etc. Pixel Screenshots is another key addition that helps people search content from a screenshot.

Camera

The Pixel 9 Pro XL impresses with its camera performance - in the daylight or at night with its triple rear lenses: a 50 MP main, a 48 MP ultrawide and a 48 MP telephoto lens. The Pixel 9 Pro XL never disappoints whenever I point and shoot. It delivers desired outputs every time.

The 50 MP main camera captures details and produces some stunning images. The colour balance remains throughout the scene with distortion rarely observed. The natural tone is preserved without adding any pinch of salt to it. But AI comes into play to suggest changes or highlight anything required. Noise doesn’t occur most of the times if shooting during the day.

The ultrawide sensor holds enough area with good amount of data and colour tone. The intended shots are easily possible using the lens and gives sharpness to the images. Together with the main lens and ultrawide, the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers better imaging capabilities.

The telephoto sensor allowed me to use it more often and get the objects closer to me. Like the main and ultrawide lenses, the 48 MP telephoto gets good images even from a distance. With upto 5x optical zoom, the colour temperature remains neutral but as in most cases, if we go beyond the quality drops. But, among the tri camera set up, I stumbled upon the telephoto lens more often due to its ability to produce punchy images.

The night photography of Pixel continues to impress, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL also lives up to it. The most challenging environment, dark, low-lit scenes, are not an issue with it. It adds a bit of AI flavour and captures detailed pictures even in harsh conditions.

Portraits have been consistent with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The subject and background separation are accurate most of the times. The AI identifies what needs to be covered or left out and hence, the results have been wonderful. It hasn’t gone better but remained to where it was in series 8.

The Add me, Action Pan and Long Exposure options help engage the phone even more.

The 42 MP front camera has been consistent with selfies. It does a good job with depicting a more realistic me than glossing over images. The portraits are natural and maintain the skin tone as true as it actually is. The AI advises a lot here as well for any touch up or removing unwanted elements from selfies.

Battery

Google has added a 5,060 mAh battery inside the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Good enough to walk with me a day and beyond of normal usage. When I did photography, played music while coming and going back from work, watched some random YT content, it needed a plug in at the end of the day. However, for a normal schedule, it can last more than 30-32 hours on a single charge. It supports 37 W wired charging and also takes time to fill up. For it to reach 80%, it typically needs an hour.

Verdict

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL shines bright with its new design language, improved thermal performance and AI-guided camera. The chipset performance has been among the top tier with improvements overall. A large and vibrant display competes equally with the Pro Max in town. The battery sustains its needs quite easily but slow charging can irk. However, the gen AI features makes it a more engaging Pixel phone than ever.

With its ₹1,24,999 price tag, the Pixel 9 Pro XL would be challenging the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max with Apple Intelligence and integrated ChatGPT features because the future tech wars will be fought on AI and its better optimisation than actual hardware improvements.